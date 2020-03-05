State Senate approves amended riot boosting bill

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’ve all seen what happened in North Dakota where they were unprepared,” Schoenbeck said, noting that the state suffered $37 million in damages.

According to Schoenbeck, the current legislation was written in response to the judge’s decision in federal court.

“This new bill comes to you that addresses those concerns,” Schoenbeck said. “We are affirming the First Amendment rights our citizens have.”

Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, said the current bill “suffers from many of the same flaws” as the legislation that was struck down in federal court. He called the language in the bill “First Amendment problematic.”

Sen. Troy Heinert, R-Mission, said it was unclear how the new riot law would be enforced.

“We’ve all been in situations where passion gets the best of us,” Heinert said, noting that the law is supposed to protect both sides in a protest. “I don’t think it will be implemented both ways.”

South Dakota has to be ready for the worst, Schoenbeck said.

“Peaceful protests are protected,” Schoenbeck said. “But that wasn’t the history of what happened in North Dakota. If you want to peacefully protest, you should like this bill.”

The Senate approved the bill on a vote of 27-8. It now goes to the governor for her signature.

