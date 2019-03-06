The South Dakota Senate approved a bill Wednesday to legalize the growth and production of hemp.
House Bill 1191 passed by a vote of 21- 14 in the Senate. The bill now returns to the House for a vote on amendments. If it passes there, it will head to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's desk.
The Senate vote came after weeks of fierce opposition from the Noem administration. The governor has been vocal in her opposition to hemp legalization from the start, saying South Dakota “isn’t ready” for the crop and that she is “100 percent convinced” that legalizing hemp is a step toward legalizing marijuana.
Hemp is not a drug. It is related to cannabis, a Schedule I controlled substance, but is not the same. When ingested, hemp cannot get someone high.
HB 1191 prime sponsor Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade, said he has never seen an administration fight a bill so hard. He said he has attempted to work with Noem’s administration to address their concerns with licensing, product transport and hemp-derived supplements like CBD oil.