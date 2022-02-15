 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State Senate rejects Medicaid expansion

  • 0
State Senate

PIERRE | A proposal to expand Medicaid health coverage eligibility was defeated in the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday, leaving the decision to voters in the November election.

Republican Sen. Wayne Steinhauer had brought a proposal to the Legislature to make Medicaid, a federal-state health insurance program for low-income people, available to people who live below 133% of the federal poverty level. That is currently about $17,000 annually for an individual or $35,000 for a family of four.

“This thing is about people,” he said in an effort to counter arguments from his fellow Republicans that it would grow the size of government and drain money from elementary and high schools.

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected his bill on a 12 to 23 vote.

But a campaign backed by South Dakota's major health care systems is trying to get voters to pass a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid eligibility on the November ballot.

“It’s clear that the only path to expanding Medicaid in South Dakota is by letting the people vote on it directly,” said Zach Marcus, the manager for the campaign, in a statement.

People are also reading…

He asserted that the proposal would allow 42,500 more people to access health care coverage and bring $1.3 billion in federal money to the state.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Your Two Cents for Feb. 10

Developers in Rapid Valley get TIFs and land trades with the city. Give something back, build a park, walking path or something to enhance qua…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News