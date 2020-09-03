State spends $819,000 on Fox News commercial that features Gov. Noem pitching SD tourism

Darrell Solberg, a former Democratic legislator who has been an advocate for government accountability, called the ad an “unethical” use of taxpayer money that “benefits Noem’s personal profile.”

“I think she ought to pay more attention to what is going on in the state than raising her profile on Fox News,” he said.

The ad, which will run for two weeks, is a massive purchase for a state that usually spends roughly $4.8 million in tourism promotion in an entire year. But it drew praise from those who argued Noem's national exposure is a boon for the state.

“It was a brilliant idea in my opinion,” said Corey Lewandowski, who is a senior advisor to Trump’s re-election campaign and also advises Noem.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for the governor, said the ad was designed to appeal to people who “appreciate our approach to freedom and personal responsibility.”

He pointed to an uptick in tax revenues from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally over previous years as evidence that the state’s tourism industry is benefitting from Noem’s approach. The rally has also been linked to coronavirus infections among 290 people spread across 12 states. Minnesota health officials reported Wednesday that a man who attended the rally died after contracting COVID-19.