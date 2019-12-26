State spends $41K on free conference, attracts 434 registrants

A free public motivational conference hosted recently by state government received 434 registrations and cost the state $40,480, according to a spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem.

The first-ever South Dakota LEADS Conference was Dec. 9 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There were separate conference tracks for students, educators and women.

The keynote address for each track was delivered by Clint Pulver, a motivational speaker from Utah. The state paid him $17,750.

Other conference expenses included the facility rental, music and entertainment, travel costs for guests, food and signage.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem said previously that the cost of the conference would be split by the state Department of Education and state Department of Social Services.

No decision has been made yet about whether to stage the conference next year, said the spokeswoman, who supplied a written statement from Noem about the inaugural conference.