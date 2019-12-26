State spends $41K on free conference, attracts 434 registrants

A free public motivational conference hosted recently by state government received 434 registrations and cost the state $40,480, according to a spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem.
The first-ever South Dakota LEADS Conference was Dec. 9 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. There were separate conference tracks for students, educators and women.
The keynote address for each track was delivered by Clint Pulver, a motivational speaker from Utah. The state paid him $17,750.
Other conference expenses included the facility rental, music and entertainment, travel costs for guests, food and signage.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem said previously that the cost of the conference would be split by the state Department of Education and state Department of Social Services.
No decision has been made yet about whether to stage the conference next year, said the spokeswoman, who supplied a written statement from Noem about the inaugural conference.
“My hope is that people left the conference looking at themselves differently,” Noem said. “I hope they understood more profoundly that they are created for a purpose — that they can serve as role models, change agents, and leaders.”
The student conference agenda included presentations by Pulver, the Set Me Free Project, Microsoft (the subject of Microsoft’s presentation was not specified on the agenda) and Melanie Weiss. The Set Me Free Project is an Omaha-based nonprofit that fights sex trafficking, and Weiss is a recovered opioid addict from Watertown.
The educator conference agenda included presentations by the Set Me Free Project, Microsoft (“Addressing Classroom Challenges with Technology”) and Pulver.
The women’s conference agenda included presentations by the Set Me Free Project, Microsoft (“Professional Digital Presence”), Weiss, Pulver and Noem.
