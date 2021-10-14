State spends millions to outsource awarding, auditing of COVID-19 relief grants

For the small nonprofit, small business and small start-up portion of the program, the firm will review the “eligibility determination, calculation of awarded funds as to amount, as well as the reasonableness of the recipient’s assertion that awards were used in accordance” with the state program guidelines. The firm said it will review all grants over $500,000, a random selection of 80 grants between $100,000 and $499,999 and a random selection of 115 grants under $100,000. All told, the firm will randomly review about 270 of the grants, or about 4.8% of the 5,621 grants in that section of the larger relief program.

The firm will also respond to any complaints filed through the state’s program website that allows anyone to file a report through a website link called “Report Suspected Fraud, Waste and Abuse.”

In addition to responses to the fraud website, auditors have found multiple other errors among applicants, Keeler said. As of late September, auditors found 30 grant awards that were underpaid by the state and had identified 143 applications that led to an estimated $4 million in overpayments.

The state so far has resolved 79 of those cases, with a total grant value of about $2.2 million, including about $500,000 that has been paid back to the state, Keeler said.