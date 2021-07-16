State struggles to provide summer school classes

South Dakota public school systems are trying to provide additional education to thousands of students who lost ground in learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but educators and parents face major challenges in trying to keep students on track.
Almost half of South Dakota School districts, many in rural areas, do not have summer school programs aimed at keeping students on pace or helping them catch up in learning. Some districts that offer summer school programs are seeing heightened enrollment as students try to avoid falling behind after two school years of pandemic-related instructional interruptions and upheaval.
The need for continuity of education over the summer months is important in a normal set of circumstances, but with the pandemic the need has been expanded, especially in rural communities.
The typical summer learning loss was compounded during the pandemic, when many schools either shut down temporarily, shifted to online, remote learning, or had teachers working in challenging classroom conditions.
“The gaps that happen in a student’s learning are one of the most detrimental things that can happen to the continual progress and growth,” said Patrick Hales, a professor at South Dakota State University who coordinates the SDSU secondary teacher education program.
Nationwide, 53% of educators surveyed reported “significant loss of learning” and 44% saw “some loss of learning” over the past school year, according to a study conducted by Horace Mann Educators Corporation in February and March 2021. Additionally, 30% of educators assessed students as being 1-3 months behind in their education compared to previous years.
While most South Dakota students had in-person instruction for much of the year, the impacts of COVID-19 still slowed the learning process for many children.
The Rapid City Area Schools system, the state’s second-largest district that serves about 14,000 students, recorded 6,169 student absences due to positive COVID-19 tests or quarantine protocols in the recent school year, equaling about 70,000 learning days missed, according to Superintendent Lori Simon.
Educators also were hampered by the pandemic. In Rapid City, 828 of the district’s roughly 1,800 staff members missed work due to COVID-19 during the last school year, a loss of the equivalent of 10,230 days of teaching or administrative time.
In an attempt to make up for lost classroom time, the district has seen a nearly 400% increase in participation in high-school credit recovery summer courses offered in 2021 compared to 2019.
“When you think about half of our students out and missing that much school, it’s going to have an impact on learning,” said Simon. “When you think about staff, especially teachers not being in front of their classrooms and the lack of availability of substitute teachers, you put all of that together and certainly there are concerns about learning loss.”
For the credit recovery program, which allows students to make up missed, incomplete or failed credits, Simon said the increase in participation is in response to concerned students, parents and teachers for on-time graduation. This summer, 450 students are enrolled in credit recovery in Rapid City, compared to 90 students two years ago.
Across the country, the U.S. Department of Education has estimated that summer school enrollment will rise in 2021 and very likely exceed the roughly 3.3 million students who attended summer school programming in 2019.
Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, summer learning loss was an annual concern for schools and school districts, especially among students in rural areas who do not have access to summer programing or those from low-income or minority families, including Native Americans, who historically have struggled more than their peers.
“It’s just a fact of the matter that the learning loss is going to happen, particularly for the students that need it not to happen the most,” said Hales, of SDSU. “It puts students who are behind even further behind in terms of meeting learning goals.”
About 46% of South Dakota public schools do not offer formal, in-person summer education programs, according to the South Dakota Department of Education, which did a COVID-19 impact survey of school systems in May 2021, said Mary Stadick-Smith, deputy secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education, said in an email to News Watch.
“At the state level, we recognize that extended opportunities for learning, including summer school, are a solid strategy for addressing challenges and accelerating a student’s progress,” said Stadick-Smith. “The choice of whether to operate a summer school is a local decision.”
Summer school attendance cannot be required of students, and most districts do not charge fees for summer school unless the district offers specialty programming. In Sioux Falls, the district offers scholarships for families who want a student to attend summer programming but cannot afford it.
Some South Dakota communities are supported by local organizations, such as Boys and Girls Club, that provide informal summer educational programing. In rural communities with no summer school or community organizations to fill the gap, some students are at greater risk for falling further behind. The lack of summer school opportunities will make it harder for students to stay on track or catch up in the wake of the pandemic, experts said.
Hales said scholarly research is mixed on the effectiveness of summer programs due to the variables in how the programing is carried out. Several factors, such as the student’s level of engagement with the instructors or materials, can affect the overall effectiveness of the programs.
Students without books and computers at home, or those whose parents are unsure how to teach or are unable to commit time to a child’s summer learning program, are put at an even greater risk for learning loss.
South Dakota schools struggled to generate widespread student success even before the challenges of the pandemic arrived. Based on standardized test results in the 2019 Department of Education Report Card, just over half of students in grades three through eight and in 11th grade were deemed proficient in reading and writing, and only 47% of those students were proficient in math and 40% proficient in science for their grade level. Native American students fared worse, with 23% deemed proficient in reading and writing, 14% proficient in math and 13% proficient in science.
In recent years, about 30% of South Dakota high-school graduates who enrolled in a state university had to take remedial math or English courses because they did not perform sufficiently on entrance exams.
One rural school district in South Dakota used federal funding to create a new summer school program in 2021 to provide continuity of learning for students who fell behind during the pandemic.
The Sioux Valley School district in Volga started a general summer school program in their elementary school for the first time this year to help bridge the gaps in learning for students. The new program features 30-minute sessions of one-to-one instruction by six teachers in the areas in which the 27 enrolled students need support.
“We definitely wanted to make sure we closed any gaps that would have taken place during 2020,” said Alanna Bezdichek, a teacher in Sioux Valley who specializes in Title I courses for disadvantaged students.
Creation of the programs was enabled when federal funding was offered and the need for additional programing became evident.