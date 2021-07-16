State struggles to provide summer school classes

Summer school attendance cannot be required of students, and most districts do not charge fees for summer school unless the district offers specialty programming. In Sioux Falls, the district offers scholarships for families who want a student to attend summer programming but cannot afford it.

Some South Dakota communities are supported by local organizations, such as Boys and Girls Club, that provide informal summer educational programing. In rural communities with no summer school or community organizations to fill the gap, some students are at greater risk for falling further behind. The lack of summer school opportunities will make it harder for students to stay on track or catch up in the wake of the pandemic, experts said.

Hales said scholarly research is mixed on the effectiveness of summer programs due to the variables in how the programing is carried out. Several factors, such as the student’s level of engagement with the instructors or materials, can affect the overall effectiveness of the programs.

Students without books and computers at home, or those whose parents are unsure how to teach or are unable to commit time to a child’s summer learning program, are put at an even greater risk for learning loss.