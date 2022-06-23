State Supreme Court rules the Journal was wrongfully denied access to court records

The South Dakota Supreme Court released a ruling Thursday that the Rapid City Journal was wrongfully denied access to criminal court records in Meade County following a 2021 suspended imposition of a sentence for state Sen. Gary Cammack.

The 3-2 decision from the Supreme Court states the Journal and any member of the public should have had access to Cammack's criminal court record up until a corrective order was issued by Judge Chad Callahan on Dec. 15, 2021.

"Access to public records is vital," said Journal Editor Kent Bush. "Citizens have a right to see how their governments operate — whether it is a district court, city council or school board. The Journal will always fight to make sure everyone has access to records lawmakers intended to be available to everyone."

Cammack was arrested Jan. 18, 2020, in Meade County on counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. He was charged Jan. 21, 2020, with driving under the influence in Meade County District Court with Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss prosecuting the case.

Cammack pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge, a class one misdemeanor, on Feb. 4, 2020.

The DUI charge was dismissed over a year later on June 29, 2021 and reduced to a careless driving charge.

Cammack pleaded guilty to the careless driving and speeding charges, both class two misdemeanors. He received a suspended imposition of sentence that included a condition that he obey all laws for six months. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $431.50 for the careless driving charge and $39 fine for the speeding ticket, in addition to $222 in court costs.

However, Cammack's court record was sealed by Callahan on Oct. 4, 2021, prior to the expiration of the six month condition. Cammack's court case was first publicized Oct. 5, 2021 on a political blog by Corey Heidelberger.

In Supreme Court filings, Cammack's attorney sent an Oct. 1, 2021 email to the prosecutor asking whether the state's attorney's office would object to a modification of the court's order suspending the imposition of the sentence so that the case could be immediately sealed. The prosecutor did not object and Cammack's attorney sent an email to Callahan and others asking whether the court would grant an immediate seal.

Callahan responded he would grant the seal if all fines and costs had been paid. He granted the seal on Oct. 4, 2021, but a court document shows he left on the condition that Cammack must "obey all laws for six (6) months."

The Journal and its attorney, Jon Arneson, made numerous attempts in October 2021 to clarify whether Cammack's record was wrongfully sealed prior to the expiration of the six month condition.

Cammack's attorney, Nathaniel Nelson, sent an email to Arneson claiming Callahan had amended the order suspending the imposition of sentence to remove the "obey all laws" provision when he sealed the case on Oct. 4, 2021.

Arneson, on behalf of the Journal, filed a lawsuit with the South Dakota Supreme Court on Nov. 1, 2021. The suit requested the Supreme Court to examine whether or not Cammack's criminal court record had been wrongly sealed before completing the six month "obey all laws" provision and if the Journal was wrongfully denied access to the records following the seal.

In subsequent Supreme Court filings, Callahan said it was his intention "to lift" the six-month condition when he sealed the records on Oct. 4, but the document filed did not remove the condition. Callahan issued an amended order on Dec. 15, 2021 — called a nunc pro tunc — that removed the six-month condition.

Nunc pro tunc means "now for then." The Supreme Court defined Callahan's amendment as an "entry of a legal order or judgment" to correct a record that is "absent or defective."

The Supreme Court ruled that Callahan has the authority to issue such corrections as it was a "clerical mistake." However, between the Oct. 4, 2021 ruling to seal Cammack's record and the Dec. 15, 2021 amendment, the records should have been available to the public, including news media such as the Journal.

The concurring justices in the ruling direct Callahan to provide the Journal access to any documents filed up to and including Callahan's amended order on Dec. 15, 2021.

Arneson said Thursday's ruling by the Supreme Court is a victory for the public's right to access court records.

"In this case, they're saying that correcting that mistake and then trying to go back in time — that you do not get to go back in time and take precedence over the public's right up to that point," Arneson said. "That is a vital conclusion that our right is important enough not to be trampled by a nunc pro tunc order, and if it were a trivial right, we wouldn't be here and we wouldn't be winning."

Arneson said the court's decision established an important right of access to government records and that a judge's order to correct a mistake does not nullify that right.

"This order correcting a mistake is one that the media didn't make and the public didn't make, but the court made — that correction may be valid, but it's not going to be a remedy to undo the public's rights up to the point of correction," Arneson said.

The state Supreme Court also made two related rulings in their opinion. First, the justices voted 5-0 that the Journal did not have standing to challenge a criminal sentence or suspended imposition of sentence when the Journal was not a party to the legal proceedings as either a prosecutor or defendant in a criminal case.

In the other ruling, the Supreme Court reaffirmed 5-0 that the Journal and the public have a right to access court records during a suspended imposition of sentence.

"All in all, I think this is a solid affirmation that the public has a vested interest in rights to have access to government records that cannot be preemptively swept under the rug unless the broom doing the sweeping is pretty rock-solid, legally," Arneson said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

