State to build $400,000 security fence with guardhouse around Gov. Noem's residence

State officials said Wednesday they plan to build a security fence budgeted for $400,000 around the official governor’s residence to protect Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noem's office did not give specifics on any threats, but her spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said her security team recommended the fence. Noem's administration had proposed the fence last year, but she abandoned the plan.

The design for the project at the governor's residence in Pierre calls for 8-foot fencing made of powder-coated steel, as well as a guardhouse.

Seidel said Noem's administration is offsetting some of the cost by private fundraising. They did not release figures on how much would be paid from private donations.

The Republican has championed a hands-off approach to managing the coronavirus crisis. She also raised her national political profile in the past year, including tying herself more closely to President Donald Trump, who spoke at Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day this year. Seidel said that Noem's handling of the pandemic had put her at odds with some people.

“In America, we debate issues; we don’t turn to violence,” Seidel said. “But it only takes one, and per the governor’s security team, putting up a fence around the residence is critical at this time.”