State government has dangled the prospect of nearly $500,000 in new revenue in front of Hand County's commissioners if they approve a permit for a 9,000-head hog confinement.
Meanwhile, three other counties have already approved permits for concentrated animal feeding operations — known as CAFOs — for which the counties stand to receive up to a combined $840,005.
The money will be routed to the counties by a new state government initiative that was announced in May. The initiative rebates the sales and use taxes paid on the construction of new CAFOs and requires the CAFO owners to give their rebates to the county government where the project is built.
Some critics of the initiative say the state is coercing county officials into approving often-controversial hog confinements, cattle feedlots, poultry barns and other CAFOs.
“We feel this state program is really kind of putting a heavy hand on the scale in terms of encouraging counties to just look at the potential payout from the state,” said Rebecca Terk, an organizer and lobbyist for Dakota Rural Action, a nonprofit that advocates for conservation and family farmers and ranchers.
As evidence, Terk referenced a July 25 letter from Steve Westra, the commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, to Kirk Aughenbaugh, of De Smet. Aughenbaugh’s Ratio LLC is seeking a conditional use permit from Hand County to build a hog-confinement operation 14 miles southeast of Miller.
In the letter — which is part of the public record in the Hand County permitting process — Westra wrote that the state would rebate up to $477,385 of the project’s sales taxes if Ratio LLC agrees to assign the rebate to Hand County.
“The GOED understands that if it were not for the ability to help provide additional financial incentives associated with this project to Hand County, Ratio LLC may be unsuccessful in obtaining necessary county permits,” Westra wrote in the letter, “and would not be able to pursue this project opportunity in South Dakota.”
Terk said the money pledge from the state puts opponents of the hog confinement at a disadvantage in Hand County, which is in the rural middle of the state and has 3,431 residents and a county general fund budget of $2.9 million. Earlier this year, Democrats including former legislator Kathy Tyler and blogger Cory Heidelberger used the word “bribery” to describe the CAFO-rebate initiative.
In response to a Journal request for an interview about that criticism, Westra, an appointee of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, sent a written statement via his departmental spokeswoman.
“I categorically disagree with your inaccurate characterization of the reinvestment payment proposed to Ratio LLC for its Hand County project,” Westra’s statement said. “The incentive is provided under GOED’s Reinvestment Payment Program, which allows companies to assign all or some of their incentive to a third party. County officials are ultimately free to approve or deny a permit on any lawful basis as they see fit. The incentive provided to the company and later assigned to the county does not change that.”
JD Wangsness, of Miller and the chairman of the Hand County Commission, said he will consider the Ratio LLC application on its merits. But he acknowledged that the state's rebate program could tempt cash-strapped county commissions across the state as they consider permits for CAFO projects.
You have free articles remaining.
He called the prospect of a sales-tax rebate windfall a "giant elephant in the room" for county governments, which are dependent on property taxes. Counties do not receive sales-tax revenue, which is earmarked for the state and cities.
"A lot of times, these decisions come down to whether it's in the best interest of the county to have one of these projects," Wangsness said. "And when you throw that kind of money at it, it changes the perspective on that."
Wangsness said the rebate program puts commissioners in a Catch-22: If they reject a permit, some constituents might criticize them for passing up a windfall; and if they approve a permit, some constituents might accuse them of doing it only for the money.
The state's CAFO initiative is a new twist on two programs that have existed since 2013, when the Legislature and then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard, a Republican, created a package of economic development programs known as Building South Dakota.
Among the Building South Dakota programs are the Reinvestment Payment Program for projects costing more than $20 million and the South Dakota Jobs Grant Program for projects costing less than $20 million. Both programs offer qualifying companies a rebate of the sales and use taxes they pay while constructing new or expanded facilities in South Dakota.
The administration of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has decided to customize the program for livestock projects. The new terms allow developers of a livestock project to assign their sales-tax rebates to a county government if county officials approve a conditional use permit for the project.
The Governor’s Office of Economic Development explained the rationale for the initiative in a May news release: “Last year, counties turned down millions of dollars in capital investment related to livestock development.”
The release did not cite specific examples, but CAFO permit applications often become controversial because of public concerns about odors, treatment of tightly confined animals, potential environmental contamination from animal waste, and the concentration of economic benefits in the hands of developers who may be located outside the project area or outside the state. The Ratio LLC project involves Pipestone Veterinary Services, which is based in Minnesota.
Supporters say CAFOs are well regulated by local governments and the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources and provide new economic opportunities and jobs in rural, agricultural areas.
At an Aug. 13 meeting of the state's Board of Economic Development, which is appointed by the governor, the board issued the first four approvals of applications submitted to the CAFO initiative. The four projects are expected to employ a combined total of 43 people.
Besides the Ratio LLC project in Hand County, which still needs approval at the county level, the state board also approved up to $477,585 in rebates for assignment by Redstone Farms LLC to Clark County for a breeding-to-wean sow operation (a Clark County official told the Journal that the facility could house approximately 8,000 animals, but did not immediately have exact information); up to $350,450 in rebates for assignment by Sonstegard Foods Company to Turner County for a 250,000-bird rearing site, in support of an existing egg-production facility; and up to $11,970 for assignment by Joel Rempfer to Yankton County for a 2,400-head swine nursery.
The latter three projects have been awarded county-level permits, according to information obtained through county courthouse personnel and meeting minutes published online.
The Hand County Commission is still mulling the Ratio LLC application. A discussion of the application is scheduled for the commission's next regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday and a vote could occur at a specially scheduled meeting Sept. 24.