State to mail absentee ballot applications between April 17-24 to registered voters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett is taking additional steps to make sure every registered voter in the state has the opportunity to cast ballots for the June 2 election.

Last week, Barnett announced that his office will mail absentee ballot applications to all South Dakotans registered in the statewide voter registration file with the exception of voters that have already applied for the 2020 election cycle or voters in counties sending applications on their own.

“Ensuring every South Dakota voter has access to exercise their right to vote is the goal of all election officials in our state. In response to the current pandemic, we are encouraging all South Dakotans to utilize our state’s absentee vote-by-mail option for our upcoming elections," Barnett said. "Absentee ballot applications will be mailed to each registered voter at the mailing address listed on their voter registration form.”

Absentee ballot applications are set to be mailed between April 17-24.

Barnett said voters are encouraged to complete their application as soon as possible to allow for delivery and processing times. Once an application is verified by the county auditor, a ballot will be mailed to the voter.