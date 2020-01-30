State to pay $350,000 to settle Native American discrimination lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS | The state has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging the state Department of Social Services discriminated against American Indian job applicants.

The U.S. Department of Justice brought the lawsuit in 2015 following a discrimination complaint by Cedric Goodman, who was informed in December 2010 that he had not been selected for an employment specialist position that the Department of Social Services had posted for its Pine Ridge office. The specialist positions tended to be higher paying jobs offered by the department.

Goodman met the qualifications, which included an extensive work history and a bachelor’s degree in a related field as well as credits toward a master’s degree. He was one of six applicants interviewed for the position, five of whom were Native American. But on Dec. 12, 2010, the job posting was canceled and none of those interviewed were offered the job.

The next day, a new vacancy for an employment specialist was posted. The department hired a white woman for the job who had just graduated from college and whose work history had not been in a related field, according to the DOJ complaint.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission turned the case over to the Justice Department after failing to negotiate a resolution of Goodman's complaint.