State tourism officials expecting bounce-back year in 2021

“If a variant would take over, then what?” she said. “We’re trying to be very realistic about what could yet happen, while at the same time, we’re really excited.”

Michelle Thomson, president and CEO of the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association, also expresses great optimism that 2021 will be a bounce-back year.

Anchored by outdoor activities that allowed for social distancing, estimated visitor spending in the group’s footprint that includes much of West River and part of eastern Wyoming in 2020 was down about 10%, from $1.48 billion in 2019 to $1.33 billion last year. Taxable sales in the tourism industry in the region fell to about $400 million in 2020, a 10% decrease from 2019.

Hotel occupancy took a bigger hit, falling 16.4% in the group’s coverage area.

Like other tourism officials in South Dakota, Thomson said the drop-off could have been more severe.

“Overall, we were very happy we were not down nearly as much as other areas of the country,” Thomson said. “We had sectors of the tourism industry that did really, really well because we have so many outdoor activities and wide-open spaces, and those were the sort of things people were really looking for in 2020.”