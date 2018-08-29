The state has applied for a federal waiver that would allow it to place work requirements on able-bodied adults who receive Medicaid and live in Pennington and Minnehaha counties.
South Dakota Social Services Secretary Lynne Valenti submitted the waiver request Aug. 10 to the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services but has not received a response.
“The timelines of the process are not defined,” Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon told members of South Dakota’s Healthcare Solutions Coalition.
The panel, on which Malsam-Rysdon is a co-chairwoman, has been finding ways to spread Medicaid funding into more services. The governor announced in January he would pursue the Medicaid work requirement.
Medicaid is a shared federal and state program that pays health care providers to serve people below certain income levels who are younger than 65. In South Dakota, the state pays about 45 cents of a typical Medicaid dollar for medical and pharmacy services.
Demographics used in the waiver showed 732 households in Minnehaha County where Sioux Falls is located and 569 in Pennington County where Rapid City is located would potentially be affected. The households include 1,183 with single parents and 118 with two parents. There are 169 men and 1,132 women heading the households, which have 2,324 children in them.
The five-year trial for the proposed work-requirement program, called Career Connector, would apply to people younger than 60. They would have to work at least 80 hours per month or reach monthly milestones unless they are found deserving a good-faith exception.
Each adult would have an employment assessment and be assigned a resource team, including a case manager to assist the person. The application said the first emphasis would be to maintain health care coverage of some type, including help with insurance premiums.
Seven other states have applied for Medicaid work waivers, according to Malsam-Rysdon.
Deb Fischer-Clemens, senior vice president for Avera health system in Sioux Falls, said on the coalition’s teleconference there is concern about who “really foots” the bill when people are dropped from Medicaid and show up at emergency rooms.
Bill Snyder, state director for medical services, and Valenti tried to reassure the former legislator. “We built in a lot of exemptions,” Valenti said. “We don’t anticipate very many people would lose coverage.”
The waiver application estimated about 15 percent might become ineligible. “We want to use this to help folks,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
The coalition, an assembly of state, federal, tribal and health care officials, began in 2015 looking for ways to expand Medicaid eligibility and services in South Dakota and to identify patients that the federal Indian Health Service refers outside its system.
Daugaard later declared he wouldn’t pursue expanding Medicaid eligibility. Since then the coalition has focused on Indian Health Service patients. Their services are reimbursed 100 percent within the IHS system but often become partially the state’s responsibility when they’re referred to non-IHS providers.
The coalition’s work has paid off. The state fiscal year that ended June 30 saw more than $4.6 million in savings to state government from coordinated-care agreements between the Indian Health Service and three major health care providers and two dialysis providers.
The money is being re-invested in health programs. Starting this budget year, some savings also will be shared with participating health care providers, according to Brenda Tidball-Zeltinger, a social-services deputy secretary.
Tidball-Zeltinger told Fischer-Clemens that results from the Medicaid work pilot would help the department decide whether to pursue work requirements in other areas of South Dakota.