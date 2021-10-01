State water board to hold uranium mine hearing Wednesday

The South Dakota Water Management Board will meet Wednesday in Pierre to consider motions and responses for a case hearing on a proposed uranium mine near Edgemont.
The board's meeting begins at 8:30 Mountain Time in Legislative Conference Room 414 at the State Capitol Building. According to a meeting agenda, the discussion on the uranium mine is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.
Anyone interested in speaking during the public comment period must contact the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources by calling 605-773-3352 no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Those wishing to listen to the hearing remotely may do so online at https//sd.net
Powertech, the Canadian company seeking state permits to proceed with the uranium mine, appeared before the Water Management Board in May to formally request that the permit proceedings continue.
Powertech attorneys Matthew Naasz and Richard Williams of the law firm Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, and Ashmore were present at the WMB’s monthly meeting in May to formally alert the Board of Powertech’s plans to proceed with state permit applications for rights to use underground water sources in the Edgemont area in Powertech’s proposed uranium mining operation.
Powertech will use the water as part of its "in situ leach" mining technique, which involves injecting water into the ground and pulling it back up to remove the uranium. Powertech plans to appropriate 9,051 gallons of water per minute from underground aquifers that are also used to supply water to communities in Fall River and Custer counties. By comparison, Rapid City uses 2,551 fewer gallons per minute.
Naasz told the Board that in 2013 the WMB granted Powertech a motion to continue with the state permitting process, pending review by the two federal agencies. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission both recently issued permits and determined Powertech’s financial assurance, the issuance of which Naasz said prompts the status conference.
However, two programs in the State Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources are opposing a uranium mining company’s motion to continue with water permit application proceedings.
Assistant Attorney General Ann Mines Bailey, who is representing the Water Rights Program and the Surface Water Quality Program, submitted a brief June 21 to the WMB stating the two parties’ opposition to Powertech’s request to amend the procedural order. The two programs oppose the motion because they believe Powertech is not in a position to proceed with the permit process and the time limits on discovery supplementation and witness gathering are too short.
In the opposition, Bailey wrote that the two programs disagree that Powertech would be able to commence the mining project if it acquired the state permits. She detailed the history of each permit application, stating that the company’s materials license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, two permits for Class III and V wells from the Environmental Protection Agency, and an EPA aquifer exemption were all appealed and are currently under review.
“While there is no legal impediment to restarting these proceedings at this time, there is no legal obligation to do so either. It is within the Board’s discretion to determine the appropriate time to resume these proceedings,” Bailey wrote. “An examination of the recitation of the federal proceedings illustrates not only how lengthy federal proceedings can be, but also how a permit can be remanded and required to be altered. The Board would be within its authority to determine that it is more efficient to continue the stay of those proceedings until such time as the permits are finalized or even until such time as the federal appeals have concluded.”
Powertech said it is well within its right to request that hearings resume.