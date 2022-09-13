 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State won't seek death penalty in murder case

090420-nws-beating 1

Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice

A man accused of beating a sleeping father of three to death will not face the death penalty, a defense lawyer said in court Tuesday.

Defense attorney Angela Colbath said her office received a filing stating the state would not seek the death penalty against her client Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, a 28-year-old from Rapid City. Dismounts Thrice appeared in front of Judge Robert Gusinsky from a video feed from the Pennington County Jail Tuesday.

Dismounts Thrice is charged with first-degree murder for killing Rich Montanez, a 39-year-old from Rapid City, on Sept. 3, 2020. Dismounts Thrice is also charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for trying to kill two women. He was released from jail six days before the assault.

During Dismounts Thrice's initial appearance, the prosecutor alleged Dismounts Thrice used a hammer to attack the three victims while they were in their beds, likely asleep.

Montanez's 3- and 7-year-olds were sleeping in bed with him and began to scream when Dismounts Thrice came into the room with a hammer, Montanez's sister-in-law Tiffany Dubray-Terzo said after the initial appearance. Montanez later died at the hospital.

The attack was reported at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020. Dismounts Thrice was arrested around 4:30 p.m. in Box Elder after a report of a suspicious man entering vehicles and storage sheds.

During his initial appearance in 2020, Judge Marya Tellinghuisen set a $1 million cash-only bond, and a no-contact order for the other two victims.

If convicted of first-degree murder, people can face maximum penalties of the death penalty or life in prison without parole, and up to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder charges.

Colbath requested a status hearing as she and the state prepare for a jury trial. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11. A jury trial has not yet been scheduled.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

