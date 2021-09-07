State's bounty program kills 134,000 animals in three years

Cooper, now retired, spent 23 years as a federal wildlife agent, served for 12 years as South Dakota GFP secretary under two Republican governors and after that was on the GFP Commission for six years. He recently had a wildlife-protection area named in honor of him and his wife, Vera.

Cooper is concerned that such a large and expensive program to catch and kill numerous species of animals will upset the balance of nature. He said the program is mostly based on political concerns and not on science and noted that other predator-removal programs in the U.S. had previously led to exactly the opposite outcome than wildlife managers sought.

“All animals have value, all plant life has value, and if you just all of a sudden place a group of critters into this place of having no value, that they are evil and they’re taking away my ability to shoot something, you villainize them,” Cooper said. “You’re not being very astute or thoughtful about wildlife and nature as a whole.”

During previous extensive, high-level policy discussions on boosting pheasant populations in South Dakota, a predator-removal or predatory bounty program never received much if any support, Cooper said, because it was almost universally seen as an unproven wildlife control method that was unlikely to work.