State's bounty program kills 134,000 animals in three years

A state pheasant protection program that pays $10 for every raccoon, skunk and other predator trapped killed more than 134,000 animals in the past three years.
Known as the Nest Predator Bounty Program, the effort to boost pheasant and duck populations by paying trappers began in 2019. The program that takes place for a few months during the spring pheasant nesting season has been approved for another year in 2022.
Little common ground can be found in assessing the merits or methods of the program, which has been described as both a wildlife-management success and an inhumane, senseless killing of wild animals
Gov. Kristi Noem, who implemented the program, and Game, Fish & Parks Secretary Kevin Robling see the bounty program as an effective method to reduce predation on pheasants and encourage young people to move away from computer games. South Dakota is home to a lucrative but steadily declining pheasant hunting industry that generated nearly $300 million in direct spending in the state in 2016, a majority of that from non-resident hunters.
“It’s really a success story when you look at enhancing our trapping traditions and outdoor heritage,” Robling said.
Robling acknowledges no data or concrete evidence exists to show the bounty program has improved pheasant or duck numbers or enhanced nesting rates.
“As far as quantifying abundance, we don’t have any research design set up for that,” he said. “But we are confident that this bounty program is enhancing nest success.”
Opponents of the program, including members of the South Dakota wildlife management community, are less confident that paying youths and adults to kill five species of animals will boost pheasant and duck populations.
Gary Jensen, a Rapid City lawyer, just completed his time as a member of the GFP Commission. He most recently served as chair of the commission and voted against the resolution to extend the bounty program.
“There’s no science that supports it,” he said. “The department can’t show any evidence on the bounty program, and it doesn’t have any program in place to determine if it’s increasing pheasant numbers.”
The bounty program was implemented in 2019 by Noem as part of her Second Century Initiative, aimed at protecting and expanding pheasant habitat and populations.
So far, the state has spent about $2.4 million on the program, which is funded through hunting, fishing and trapping license fees.
Half of the costs, about $1.2 million, have been paid in bounties to program participants (payments were $10 per animal in 2019 and 2021; they were $5 per animal in 2020.) Another $960,000 was spent in the first year on a program to give away 16,500 traps to about 5,000 people who requested them. Personnel costs totaled about $217,000 over the first two years.
On a basic level, the program works like this. Adults licensed to trap or youths who want to participate bait traps from April through July to capture animals, which are then typically killed with a rifle. The tails of the animals are cut off, collected and submitted to the state. Participants are paid $10 for each qualifying tail.
Target animals include raccoons, skunks, opossums, red foxes and badgers. The carcasses of the animals, which are not good to eat, are discarded, though some may have pelts removed first. The state encourages participants to bury the carcasses but there are no requirements to do so, Robling said.
In 2019, the first year of the bounty program, 54,471 animals were killed; in 2020, it was 26,390; and in 2021, 53,728 animals were killed. Raccoons make up almost 80% of the roughly 134,600 animals killed so far.
About 91% of the bounties paid were in the Eastern South Dakota, where pheasants are most prevalent. Program participants in Minnehaha County have consistently been the top bounty recipients.
Public opposition to the program has grown. The state sanctioned a survey early on during the program that showed 78% of about 400 random respondents strongly or moderately approved of the program after questioners explained to them the rationale behind it. However, 62% said they knew nothing about the program before being called.
In March 2020, before the GFP Commission was about to vote to extend the program, about 400 public comments were received, more than 90% of those in opposition.
Some called the program “brutal,” “cruel,” “senseless” and “inhumane.” Others argued that it was a waste of money, had no proven results, and had led to the killing of helpless animals.
Jensen said he thought the roughly $1 million allocated to the trap giveaway could have been better used on habitat creation or protection or to get young people engaged in some other aspect of the outdoors.
“If instead of a million dollars in traps, what if they had given shotguns away so people could go hunting pheasants, or to provide kids with fishing rods and reels?” Jensen said.
Robling said the two main goals of the predator bounty program are to strengthen pheasant and duck populations in the wild by reducing the number of prey animals and to get more South Dakota youths engaged in outdoor activities, specifically trapping.
Robling said the program has a proven track record of preserving the state’s hunting and trapping heritage by encouraging more young people to become active in the outdoors. In the first year, 11% of bounty program participants were under age 18. That percentage rose 13% the second year, and in 2021, 29% of the 2,800 participants were under 18, Robling said.
Former GFP secretary John Cooper wrote a letter to Noem and the GFP commission in March 2019 expressing opposition to the predator bounty program and noting that the program and expenditures were not put through the typical process of vetting and consideration by either the commission or the public.
“It is frankly disturbing that the details of the program, which comes with a large price tag, were not disclosed to the very people (GFP Commission) who have the responsibility for budget transparency and accountability in our state government,” he wrote in the letter that was endorsed by 11 wildlife groups and outdoor associations.
The letter also stated that license revenues could be better spent on habitat creation or protection and there is no scientific evidence presented to support the rationale for the bounty program.
“The sportsmen of this state have strongly supported our wildlife management system and we expect and support wise, science-based, common sense decisions impacting our valuable resources,” the letter said.
In a recent interview, Cooper said he never received a response from Noem to that letter or a subsequent letter he wrote her with concerns about the bounty program.
“This particular set of circumstances was really disheartening for me, that the commission was cut out of an extremely important decision-making process, and the clients, the sportsmen of South Dakota and the public, were also left out of the discussion,” Cooper said. “It was a bad mistake, and we called her [Noem] out on it, and she didn’t like it.”
Cooper, now retired, spent 23 years as a federal wildlife agent, served for 12 years as South Dakota GFP secretary under two Republican governors and after that was on the GFP Commission for six years. He recently had a wildlife-protection area named in honor of him and his wife, Vera.
Cooper is concerned that such a large and expensive program to catch and kill numerous species of animals will upset the balance of nature. He said the program is mostly based on political concerns and not on science and noted that other predator-removal programs in the U.S. had previously led to exactly the opposite outcome than wildlife managers sought.
“All animals have value, all plant life has value, and if you just all of a sudden place a group of critters into this place of having no value, that they are evil and they’re taking away my ability to shoot something, you villainize them,” Cooper said. “You’re not being very astute or thoughtful about wildlife and nature as a whole.”
During previous extensive, high-level policy discussions on boosting pheasant populations in South Dakota, a predator-removal or predatory bounty program never received much if any support, Cooper said, because it was almost universally seen as an unproven wildlife control method that was unlikely to work.
“That just didn’t get any traction because people know that’s a never-ending hole that you can dump a lot of money into and never see a significant increase in pheasants,” he said. “There’s a lot of sound science on pheasants, and South Dakota has been a leader in pheasant research, habitat and biology. The bottom line is that we would a hell of a lot more rather have time, money and research put into habitat than running around paying people to trap and kill raccoons.”
Robert Whitmyre , who farms near Webster, was appointed to the GFP Commission in 2019. He has voted to extend the program through at least 2022.
Raccoons are not native to South Dakota and are prevalent in rural areas where pheasants and waterfowl commonly nest and breed, he said.
Climate change and agriculture, Whitmyre said, have changed the landscape of South Dakota and provided a perfect environment for raccoons and other nest predators to thrive.
“With agriculture, we have certainly changed the cropping and changed the diet for different animals, and corn is the No. 1 reason raccoons can persist so readily in the U.S. right now,” he said.
Whitmyre said he had seen more pheasants and waterfowl on his farm since the bounty program began and for the first time in nearly a decade has seen several successful pheasant broods on his property or nearby.
“In all honesty, I can’t definitely, absolutely say the program has contributed to an improved pheasant population,” he said. “But I believe we do have an absolute linear relationship with predator-control numbers and pheasant-population numbers in this area.”
Beyond controlling the predator population, Whitmyre said the bounty program has had measurable success in attracting young people to trapping and other outdoor activities.
“It gives them a chance to make a few dollars but also contribute to the pheasant population and of other nesting birds and get involved in habitat improvement,” he said.
Sara Parker is co-founder of South Dakotans Fighting Animal Cruelty Together, which has successfully lobbied lawmakers to make animal cruelty a felony offense. The group has more than 5,000 Facebook followers.
Parker called the bounty program “inhumane, wasteful and not based on science” in letters published in several South Dakota newspapers.
Parker said traps can mistakenly ensnare animals not targeted under the bounty program; that trapped animals can suffer for days before being killed; and that the offspring of trapped adult animals are left to perish alone or starve without parental help. She notes that animals killed under the bounty program are generally not used as food or for pelts, but are left to rot after the tails are removed and collected for payment.
“This is killing for the sake of killing, because there [are] no scientific studies to support it,” she said.
Parker also expressed concern that killing tens of thousands of certain species of animals will upset the balance of nature and may lead to unintended consequences that will be difficult to reverse.
“Every animal serves a purpose in that they eat a lot of mice and rats and ticks,” Parker said. “Ten years from now, we could be looking at some very negative environmental impacts from killing all those animals without any tracking.”
Parker also questions whether using money to entice children to trap and kill animals is an appropriate goal for a state-funded program.
“It’s disturbing and a little heartbreaking,” she said. “Of all the things to do outside, I’m not sure why this is the thing you would encourage kids to do in the outdoors. With that amount of money, there is a lot you could do to get kids outdoors.”