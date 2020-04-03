State's congressional delegation urges immediate support for ag producers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds have joined nearly 140 of their congressional colleagues co-signing a letter urging U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue to provide immediate assistance to cattle producers hit hard by months of low commodity prices and now the economic ravages from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, dated March 31, urged the USDA to immediately use nearly $14 billion allocated for the Commodity Credit Corporation that includes an additional $9.5 billion earmarked for low-interest loans to farm and ranch producers as part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stabilization Act (CARES).

Johnson, Thune and Rounds joined colleagues from both sides of the aisle signing the letter, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).

“There are not a lot of letters floating around Congress with 140 members of Congress signed on to them,” said Johnson in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“That letter is evidence of this broad bipartisan House and Senate coalition we have been building to make sure this administration does right by our ag producers,” he said.