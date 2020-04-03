State's congressional delegation urges immediate support for ag producers

Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds have joined nearly 140 of their congressional colleagues co-signing a letter urging U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue to provide immediate assistance to cattle producers hit hard by months of low commodity prices and now the economic ravages from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter, dated March 31, urged the USDA to immediately use nearly $14 billion allocated for the Commodity Credit Corporation that includes an additional $9.5 billion earmarked for low-interest loans to farm and ranch producers as part of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stabilization Act (CARES).
Johnson, Thune and Rounds joined colleagues from both sides of the aisle signing the letter, including Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas).
“There are not a lot of letters floating around Congress with 140 members of Congress signed on to them,” said Johnson in a telephone interview on Thursday.
“That letter is evidence of this broad bipartisan House and Senate coalition we have been building to make sure this administration does right by our ag producers,” he said.
Johnson said the additional $23 billion would be targeted toward commodities that had taken the biggest hit from low prices for more than two years, including cattle producers who have not been eligible during that time for the Market Facilitation Payments (MFP), a program set up by the federal government to try to blunt the damage from the disruption caused by trade tariffs imposed by China.
“The cattle market was bad before the virus. It has gotten considerably worse since,” Johnson said.
The CARES act provides low-interest loans to help small businesses maintain eight weeks of payroll for employees.
“That employer-employee relationship is critically important. That’s how the vast majority of Americans pay their bills, that’s how almost 200 million Americans receive their health insurance,” Johnson said.
“We don’t want that tie severed. That’s why we’re willing to pay for almost two months of payroll for every small business in the country, that would include ag producers,” he said.
