State's health-care workers suffer their own pain during pandemic

Anger and violence directed at health-care workers is adding great stress on practitioners already enduring the pain and hardship of providing care during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

In South Dakota, they have been called names, threatened at work and home, had items thrown at them, and occasionally even endured physical violence.

Ashley Kingdon-Reese of Huron is a nurse who provides at-home care and runs a nursing consultancy. She recently experienced violence while providing care to one of her patients.

The patient grew angry after being told to wear a mask at the clinic, she said.

“She jumped out of bed, pushed me against the wall and bit me in my thigh and I had to do what I could to get her off me,” said Kingdon-Reese, who serves as the government relations committee chair for the South Dakota Nurses Association. “Part of it was obviously behavioral health, but the other part was she didn’t want to wear a mask and she was very big into social media that said, ‘You can’t tell me what to do.’"

Dr. Kara Dahl, a physician in the emergency room at the Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center, said that incidents of inappropriate, threatening or violent behavior has been on the rise since the pandemic began.

“You can almost guarantee that you’re going to be name-called or disrespected in some capacity at least once a week,” said Dahl, president of the South Dakota Medical Association. “The frequency of getting to the magnitude of calling security is rising at such an alarming rate, it’s no longer just an occasional thing.”

Many health-care practitioners see the rise in anger as an outcome of the political polarization surrounding COVID-19 and the rise of misinformation campaigns by conservative television and radio commentators and on social media.

“I think it’s reasonable to say that there are people leaving health care because of this, because for many people there are easier ways to make a living than being verbally or sometimes physically assaulted,” said Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, chief physician of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

Officials and healthcare providers at Monument Health in Rapid City have been the target of a recent protest campaign by the wife of a man who has been receiving treatment in the COVID-19 ward at the hospital.

The woman has criticized the care her husband has received in numerous online videos and postings. She has held signs outside the hospital, posted the name and phone number of the Monument Health patient liaison, and urged people to call and complain on her behalf. The woman’s social media posts call the coronavirus a “bio-weapon” launched against Americans, refers to the pandemic as a “scamdemic” and insists that Monument employees receive financial bonuses for each patient assigned to the COVID ward and for each person who dies of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Kingdon-Reese has begun to worry that unless the anger abates, nursing positions and other health-care jobs may go unfilled. In that case, she said, health care may become dominated by less experienced or less well-trained workers.

“Because of this, we’re losing an industry that everybody needs,” she said. “Everyone in their life is going to need health care at some point.”

Survey results published in August 2020 in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that nearly a quarter of all physicians who responded had endured personal attacks on social media. Female physicians were more likely to report online sexual harassment.

National Nurses United, a professional association with 175,000 members across the U.S., surveyed 15,000 registered nurses in late 2020 and found that 20% had faced increased workplace violence since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Nearly 80% of nurses reported higher stress levels, about two-thirds reported feeling sad or depressed, and more than half had difficulty sleeping since the pandemic hit.

News reports have highlighted the increase in violence and the rising concerns. A hospital group in Missouri provided panic buttons to 400 nurses; a nurse in Colorado had an unknown liquid thrown at her while working at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic; and many hospitals are advising workers not to leave work while wearing scrubs that identify them as healthcare workers.

Monument Health in Rapid City has a Workplace Violence Committee that meets monthly or more frequently to discuss recent incidents but mostly to develop strategies to reduce tension or potential violence, said Nicole Kerkenbush, director of nursing at Monument Health.

“We look for ways we can prevent these situations from happening at all,” she said. “But also, how do we make sure people know how to react when they do happen?”

The hospital group has provided training in de-escalation techniques and on how to react when tension arises. The group holds regular meetings among security officials and employees to develop strategies to identify potential hotspots for tension and to develop ways to protect employees and patients.

Additionally, the hospital has erected a series of posters that urge people to “Please take responsibility for the energy you bring into this space.” The posters also note that, “Your words matter. Your behaviors matter. Our patients and teams matter. Take a slow, deep breath and make sure your energy is in check before entering.”

Kerkenbush doesn’t rule out that misinformation or political views on the pandemic are driving some of the inappropriate behavior. However, she said her belief is that the rise in tense or angry incidents among patients and family members is being driven mostly by the overall stress caused by COVID-19.

“It’s mostly people who are worn out or stressed or angry, as they’re not here in the hospital because they’re having their best day ever,” she said.

Cauwels said that the politicization and misinformation surrounding COVID-19 have created distrust in the medical community that is unprecedented.

“With cancer or pneumonia, you don’t try to pick your own treatments; instead you defer to the expertise of the expert in the room,” he said. “My recommendation would be that since you would trust us to make profound medical decisions and do things like transplant your liver, or do surgery on your heart, you can trust us again to make these decisions in the case of COVID or any other illness when you come into the hospital, because it’s what we’re trained to do and these are the decisions we’re trained to make.”

