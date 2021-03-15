State's hydroxychloroquine supply remains mostly untouched

With 34% of South Dakotans having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state's healthcare systems are left with thousands of tablets of hydroxychloroquine that former President Donald Trump claimed to be effective in preventing the coronavirus.
South Dakota, however, is not trying to return its allotment, according to the state Department of Health, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not requested that the state return it.
South Dakota received 1,872 bottles of hydroxychloroquine with 100 tablets for a total of 187,200 tablets, which were distributed to Sanford Health, Monument Health, Avera Health and Lewis Drug. The rest of the supply went to the Human Services Center in Yankton. The federal government gave the state its supply for free from the HHS Strategic National Stockpile.
The HHS supply was also donated to the federal government. A spokesperson for HHS did not specify what entity donated the supply and did not provide any more information about the national stockpile of hydroxychloroquine, citing ongoing litigation. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration in June to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients who were not hospitalized.
Hydroxychloroquine’s primary use is for arthritis and to prevent malaria. The FDA approved an Emergency Use Authorization on March 28, 2020, to use for treating COVID-19 in a hospital setting, but rescinded it on June 15 after results of a clinical trial showed the drug had no benefit for speeding recovery or slowing mortality. In fact, the drug potentially did more harm than good as the FDA reported “ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other potential serious side effects” from the use of the drug.
Despite the lack of scientific evidence to prove otherwise, President Donald Trump touted the drug’s effectiveness, and Gov. Kristi Noem launched a statewide trial of the drug to treat COVID-19 patients in May.
Avera and Monument each received 43,200 tablets of hydroxychloroquine. Spokespeople from both healthcare providers said neither provider had used any of its allotment and awaits direction from the state DOH on what to do with it.
“The hydroxychloroquine sent to us was for a statewide study that never happened due to other studies showing it was ineffective for this purpose,” a spokesman for Monument told the Journal.
Sanford used a minimal amount of its 14,400-tablet supply to treat COVID-19, according to a spokesperson. Sanford will use the rest of its supply over time to treat arthritic conditions.
A spokesperson for the HSC said it is not using its 43,200-tablet supply for COVID-19 at all and that most bottles are sitting in storage. There are two or three patients using hydroxychloroquine for its intended use — arthritis.
Lewis Drug, which received 43,200 tablets, did not return a call seeking comment.