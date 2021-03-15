State's hydroxychloroquine supply remains mostly untouched

With 34% of South Dakotans having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state's healthcare systems are left with thousands of tablets of hydroxychloroquine that former President Donald Trump claimed to be effective in preventing the coronavirus.

South Dakota, however, is not trying to return its allotment, according to the state Department of Health, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not requested that the state return it.

South Dakota received 1,872 bottles of hydroxychloroquine with 100 tablets for a total of 187,200 tablets, which were distributed to Sanford Health, Monument Health, Avera Health and Lewis Drug. The rest of the supply went to the Human Services Center in Yankton. The federal government gave the state its supply for free from the HHS Strategic National Stockpile.