State's public schools now planning to make masks, vaccinations optional

“It’s a personal choice issue; at this point, it’s not a mandate of our legislature,” Willard said. “We got through last year without anybody vaccinated, so I think we’ll get through this year in pretty good shape if we have any kind of vaccination in the district.”

The district, with about 200 teachers and staff that serves roughly 1,400 students, did not suffer any major outbreaks of COVID-19 in the last school year and is hopeful that track record can be repeated, Willard said.

District officials, he said, will keep an eye on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to guide any protocol changes as the school year progresses. They will also be watching to see if the COVID-19 delta variant begins to spread widely in their region or schools, and will keep an eye on any potential coronavirus outbreaks resulting from the nearby Sturgis motorcycle rally in August, Willard said.

Social distancing will be implemented when possible; buses will be sanitized daily, and hand sanitizer will be placed at each entrance and in every classroom; group activities will be virtual when possible; and water fountains will be used only to fill bottles. The Belle Fourche district also installed new air-purification systems in two schools that recently had air-conditioning upgrades, Willard said.

“Nothing is perfect but I think we’re prepared for anything that comes our way,” he said. “It’s fluid. If you get a big increase of cases, we’ll have to revisit things, but we’re hoping we’ll be as close to normal as we can.”

— South Dakota News Watch reporter Andrew Rasmussen contributed to this report.

