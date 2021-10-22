State's unclaimed property tops $600 million, treasurer says

State Treasurer Josh Haeder said Friday that South Dakota's unclaimed property holdings exceed $600 million in value and he wants to return that property to its rightful owners.

"It's as simple as this — it's your money, it's your asset and we want to get it back to you," Haeder said Friday during a meeting of the Black Hills Forum and Press Club in Rapid City.

Millions of dollars of assets are turned over to the state of South Dakota annually because the owner cannot be located. The treasurer is responsible for returning these assets to the rightful owner or heir.

Haeder said the state on average receives $80 million in unclaimed property annually and returns approximately $20 to $30 million in paid claims to their owners. He wants to increase that ratio.

Unclaimed property consists of abandoned financial assets, like checking and savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts, uncashed checks, and proceeds from safe deposit boxes.

The state has set up a website, cash.sd.gov, for people to search if there is any unclaimed property that belongs to them and then to begin the process of reclaiming those assets.

"A lot of the time, people don't even know they have these assets," Haeder said. "We have this system set up for people to search and find that way we can reunite them."

When the state receives unclaimed property, the assets are held by two financial institutions in South Dakota until a claim can be paid. But the property is not held in a trust, which causes other issues, Haeder said.

The state legislature treats unclaimed property as a source of revenue to the general fund for state government. In Gov. Kristi Noem's 2021 budget, she projected $47.2 million in revenue from unclaimed property after claims were paid.

That revenue line item is added to the state budget every year, giving legislators the ability to spend it, but not see it as a liability, Haeder said.

He would like to see that changed, but efforts to establish an unclaimed property trust fund have failed in the legislature. The most recent effort was authored by Rep. Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, during the 2021 legislative session.

Howard introduced House Bill 1165, which would have established a trust fund for unclaimed property and changed the way in which state government can use the revenue.

The bill passed the House Appropriations Committee on an 8-1 vote, but was later tabled Feb. 25 by the full House of Representatives with a vote of 59-9.

Haeder said the legislature should reconsider and he would support a bill to establish a trust fund for unclaimed property, if a lawmaker decides to bring it forward again in the 2022 session.

"This isn't tax revenue. It belongs to somebody else," Haeder said. "Spending it absolutely creates a liability and it's always claimable. We're getting better at finding rightful owners of the funds, even on funds that are five years or older."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.