States work to keep meatpacking plants open despite virus outbreaks

Iowa's governor has also warned of the threat to food supply if authorities clamp down too hard on facilities with outbreaks and has refused to shutter a sprawling Tyson Foods pork processing facility in Waterloo where dozens of workers are infected.

Reynolds said the state is working with meat companies to test workers and prevent outbreaks from growing too large, even as she acknowledged that more “clusters of positive cases” are certain.

“These are also essential businesses and an essential workforce,” she said. “Without them, people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted. So we must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way.”

Reynolds noted that Iowa produces about one-third of the nation’s pork. If hogs can't be processed, farmers will have to euthanize them, the governor warned.

“We’re not that far from it and it will be devastating, not only for the food supply but for the cost of food moving forward,” she said.

Advocates for workers said Reynolds has little regard for a vulnerable workforce that includes many refugees and immigrants.