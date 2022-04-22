Status hearing rescheduled in Pfeiffer case

A 22-year-old Rapid City man who was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter will wait a couple more months to find out about sentencing, acquittal or a possible new trial.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly scheduled a new status hearing Friday morning for early June after defense attorney Dana Hanna filed a response to an objection late Thursday.

Hanna represents Maxton Pfeiffer, 22, of Rapid City. Pfeiffer was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter March 15 in the death of 19-year-old Ty Scott on June 13, 2018, in Keystone. The jury deliberated for almost 14 hours before announcing the verdict.

Hanna originally made a motion for a judgment of acquittal and to set aside a verdict March 28. The state objected to the request. During Friday's status hearing, Hanna said setting a sentencing date would make it seem that the motion for a judgment of acquittal or new trial would be denied.

He said he doesn't think the motion was "frivolous" and has substance.

The state did not object to a new status hearing date.

According to testimony during the trial, Pfeiffer, Scott and four others were at an apartment in Keystone and were pretending to shoot each other with a .38-caliber revolver and an AR-15. Two others, including Scott, were watching videos. Pfeiffer said he reached for a .45-caliber pistol sitting in its holster on a nearby dresser. He said he removed the gun from the holster and the weapon's magazine, pulled the slide back, saw nothing come out before pointing the gun at the others.

Pfeiffer said he swept the room with the gun before it discharged. A bullet struck Scott, who died from the injury.

Pfeiffer's status hearing was originally scheduled for April 1 but was moved by the defendant's request.

