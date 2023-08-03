Motorcycles are roaring into Sturgis for the start of the 83rd Motorcycle Rally Friday, and Monument Health is confident it’s ready for the onslaught of accidents and injuries ahead.

“Planning starts right after about the first of the year. It’s a pretty well-oiled machine. Everybody’s used to the drill. A lot of seasoned leadership has been in Sturgis and they’ve [planned for the rally] year after year,” said Mark Schmidt, president of the Sturgis and Lead-Deadwood hospitals and markets for Monument Health.

By Monday, Schmidt said Monument Health Sturgis Hospital had put barriers in its parking lot to prevent drivers from using it as a shortcut to avoid traffic. The hospital, urgent care and emergency room are prepared for the increase in patients, Schmidt said.

In Sturgis, the emergency department and urgent care are part of the consolidated Monument Health campus. Urgent care services will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day during the rally. Locals and visitors are encouraged to use the urgent care instead of the emergency room as much as possible.

When in doubt about whether to seek treatment at an urgent care or the emergency room, locals and visitors in the Black Hills can call Monument Health’s nurse triage line, 605-755-1350. The call is free. Nurses are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Having our urgent care staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. takes the pressure off the emergency room so we can focus on those items that need that level of care,” Schmidt said. “The emergency room tends to see trauma events. Those would be accidents, severe road rash, a lot of medical needs” such as cardiac events.

In Sturgis, Monument Health brings in two extra physicians to help cover night shifts in the emergency room, Schmidt said.

“We move a freezer into the ER [during the rally] so doctors can have ice cream, and that’s one thing you can never mess with,” Schmidt said.

New this year, Monument Health’s primary care clinic in Sturgis will remain open during the rally. Monument Health Sturgis Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The needs of our local community don’t stop,” Schmidt said. “We experimented last year having available times [at the primary care clinic]. We’re going to go ahead and during the rally, for the first time, it will be fully open.”

Sturgis’ urgent care and primary care clinics are in the same building. Staff can help patients identify whether they need to seek treatment at the primary care or urgent care clinic, Schmidt said.

“We enjoy being here for the rallygoers. We enjoy being here for the community. That’s one reason why we’re going to keep the clinic open,” he said.

Creating a dedicated space for first responders is something else new in Sturgis, Schmidt said.

“We are turning a conference room into a location for our first responder partners — Sturgis Ambulance Service, Sturgis law enforcement, the city police, the sheriff’s department and anyone else who’s helping,” he said. “We have a specific area set up. We’ll have refreshments and snacks for them. We want to give back to them because they’re working just as hard as we are.”

Meanwhile, Sturgis Care Center will help its 48 residents enjoy the rally, too.

“We have a nursing home [Sturgis Care Center] attached to our campus,” Schmidt said. “We spend a lot of time getting things prepared for them. They like to be outside watching the bikes and the traffic go by. We’ve been prepping those areas so they can view [rally activity].”

In Rapid City, as in Sturgis, locals and visitors are encouraged to use urgent care locations instead of the emergency room when possible. Urgent care locations, hours and more information for Rapid City, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Custer and Spearfish are listed at monument.health/services/urgent-care/ and no appointments are necessary.

Last year, urgent care visits — mostly in Sturgis — increased 3%, said Dustin Calhoun, emergency preparedness and safety services specialist for Monument Health.

“Our encouragement throughout the whole community is use urgent care whenever possible. That helps alleviate pressure from the emergency department,” he said.

Pre-planning for the rally takes place much of the year, Calhoun said.

“It’s a never-ending planning cycle. After the rally we look at how things went and start looking at things that need to be addressed,” he said. “February and March is when we start to pull internal teams together. Everybody that’s involved, from the local hospital to the highway patrol and Department of Transportation, come together for a big meeting at the beginning of July and we go over everybody’s plans...We’re constantly looking at how we can improve and better our preparedness for the following rally.”

“We know the actual week it’s going to happen. We spend a lot of time working with community partners, emergency management services partners, the state office of emergency management and share information about what our planning is,” Calhoun said. “We do a lot of internal planning for staffing and supplies. We do blackout dates for vacations for caregivers during the week of the rally and the week after.”

Rapid City has extra nurses and clinical caregivers on call to take extra shifts and brings in trauma surgeons, he said. Some elective and planned surgeries that are not rally-related are postponed until after the rally.

“It’s really the week after the rally that has residual effects. It’s the folks are coming in that have gotten injured or sick that end up staying [or being hospitalized] after the rally,” he said.

Safety on the road

Though temperatures for the first weekend of the Sturgis motorcycle rally are forecast to be comfortably in the mid-70s, staying hydrated and preventing sunburns are two key elements of staying safe at the rally and while riding through the Black Hills. Severe sunburns can lead to dehydration, Schmidt said.

“Stay hydrated, stay safe. Folks that are out there driving, be aware of your surroundings. When you’re riding your bike or even in your car, just anticipate the guy coming up [at an intersection] isn’t going to stop,” said Schmidt, who urges everyone to be defensive drivers.

When traveling through the Black Hills, even on a day trip, plan ahead.

“Make sure you take appropriate clothing and whatever you may need. Make sure you have water. If you do get sideways somewhere, make sure you have [snacks and water] available with you,” Schmidt said.

“It’s important for people to know it’s obviously a busy time. Increased traffic and increased people means more [chances] for things to happen. We want to remind them to stay safe, slow down, enjoy the scenery and know that Monument Health is prepared and ready to serve the needs of visitors in our community if it’s needed,” Calhoun said. “Everybody stay safe and watch out for bikers and enjoy your time here.”