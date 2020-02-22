Steelheads cruise past Rapid City

After edging Rapid City in a shootout Friday night, Idaho left nothing in doubt Saturday as it cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Rush at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Unlike Friday, the Rush fell behind early Saturday as the Steelheads took the lead in the 14th minute on a Jonathan Charbonneau, assisted by Jeff King.

A little over three minutes later, Idaho extended its lead to 2-0 when Kyle Schempp found the back of the net on an assist from Ondrej Vala to close out the first period.

The Steelheads took a 3-0 lead in the third minute of the second period when Brett Supinski lit the lamp on assists from Vala and Will Merchant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City began to chip away at the deficit in the seventh minute of the second period on a Stephane Legault goal, assists by Keeghan Howdeshell.

After being outshot 12-5 in the first period, the Rush became the aggressor in the second and won the second 15-11.

The rest of regulation was an offensive struggle as Rapid City was unable to make up any more ground and the Steelheads held on to put the game away.

Idaho ended the game with a 31-27 advantage in shots.