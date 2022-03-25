Stephenson announces election bid for House District 32

Christine Stephenson, a Democrat from Rapid City, has announced her candidacy for District 32 in the South Dakota House of Representatives.

District 32 covers the central corridor of Rapid City. The House seats are currently held by Republicans Becky Drury and Chris Johnson. Drury has announced her re-election bid and Johnson decided not to run. Republican Steve Duffy has also announced his intention to seek a seat from District 32.

Stephenson was born and raised in Rapid City, attended the University of South Dakota and works as a physical therapist. She and her husband also own a small business.

Stephenson served on the Board of Education for Rapid City Area Schools from 2017-2020, and is a member of the district's Strategic Planning Committee in both 2016 and 2022. She was a member of the first group of emerging leaders with Rapid City Collective Impact in 2016 and served on the Rapid City Vision Fund Citizens Committee in 2021.

“I’m motivated to run because I love South Dakota and the life my family and I have made for ourselves here,” Stephenson said in her campaign announcement. “Rapid City is growing, and I want to ensure that we grow in a way the protects the quality of life for all residents.”

Stephenson cited increasing the availability of housing, daycare services, nursing home beds and mental health care as top priorities. She said a continued focus on improving the quality of education in South Dakota would address many of the state’s challenges.

“If we can support programs shown to improve high school graduation rates, and then get these kids enrolled in our state’s technical schools or universities, we improve the quality of life for all of us,” she said. “Suddenly, we will have the employees we need, without needing to import people from out of state.”

Stephenson said she believes political balance in the legislature is vital to a healthy democracy.

“Our state faces challenges, and we will be more successful addressing these challenges if multiple viewpoints are represented in Pierre,” she said.

The final day to submit candidate petitions for the June 7 primary election is March 29. Independent candidates have until April 26 to file their petitions for the general election.

The South Dakota general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

