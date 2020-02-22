Stevens claims 5 weight-class titles on way Region 4A crown

Malone, who gives up points sparingly if at all, garnered a quick takedown in the first period, and added two more in the third for the win.

“I try to keep giving up points to a minimum. I’m pretty good at scrambling, so I can defend shots pretty easily,” Malone said. “I feel like I’m in a great position to meet the goals I set for myself this year. And with Darien there at state, too, it will be pretty exciting”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The rags-to-riches tale of the day belong to Synhorst, who joined the Stevens wrestling team this fall after having not competed since his eighth-grade year. He’s now a Region 4A champion.

“That was the goal, I guess, and as the season went along it kind of came into view as a possibility,” Synhorst said. “It was a matter of getting back into the sport. Travis is a great coach, and the staff is one of the best in the state, if not in the nation, and they worked with me all year to get ready for this moment.”