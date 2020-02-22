Stevens claims 5 weight-class titles on way Region 4A crown

Rapid City Stevens took the first step toward defending its state Class A wrestling title by capturing a third consecutive Region 4A title in Sturgis on Saturday.
The Raiders claimed five individual crowns and qualified 13 for state in compiling 257 points to outpoint Sturgis Brown for top honors. The Scoopers finished second with 212. Rapid City Central finished third at 204.5 followed by Spearfish with 161.5, Belle Fourche at 114, Pine Ridge with 54.5, Douglas at 49 and Little Wound with 27.
Region titlists for the Raiders were Jack Schoenhard, 106 pounds, with a 15-2 major decision over Evan Osborn of Sturgis; Darien Malone, at 126, a 4-1 decision over Sturgis’ Logan DeSersa; Declan Malone, 138, a 7-2 decision over Max Sailor of Spearfish; Cooper Voorhees, 160, a 11-1 major decision over Reese Jacobs of Sturgis and True Synhorst, 182, pinfall over Derek Webster of Spearfish.
“Each one has been a little different,” Stevens coach Travis King said while assessing his team’s fourth region title in five years. “But I think it’s a good spot when your kids go into state with a good mindset. This is a tough tournament with a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of heartache out there so it’s good to see when your kids persevere and come out on top.”
Among the feature matches of the day, Declan Malone, currently top-ranked at 138, faced off with Spearfish junior Max Sailor, No. 2 and the defending state 132-pound champion.
Malone, who gives up points sparingly if at all, garnered a quick takedown in the first period, and added two more in the third for the win.
“I try to keep giving up points to a minimum. I’m pretty good at scrambling, so I can defend shots pretty easily,” Malone said. “I feel like I’m in a great position to meet the goals I set for myself this year. And with Darien there at state, too, it will be pretty exciting”
The rags-to-riches tale of the day belong to Synhorst, who joined the Stevens wrestling team this fall after having not competed since his eighth-grade year. He’s now a Region 4A champion.
“That was the goal, I guess, and as the season went along it kind of came into view as a possibility,” Synhorst said. “It was a matter of getting back into the sport. Travis is a great coach, and the staff is one of the best in the state, if not in the nation, and they worked with me all year to get ready for this moment.”
Rapid City Central had four region champions and 10 state qualifiers: Cael Larson, 120, a 19-4 technical fall over Kelton Olson of Sturgis; T.J. Morrison, 145, an 8-4 decision over Tyler Voorhees of Stevens; Brayden Burrus, 152, a 12-2 major decision over Brett Konst of Sturgis and defending state 160-pound champion, Wyatt Jungclaus, who took the 170-pound title with a 7-5 decision over Caleb Brink of Stevens.
A two-time second-place state finisher, Larson, a junior who is currently ranked second in the state, surrendered a quick takedown in his match and then dominated the rest of his match.
“The first match of the season we had at the Rapid City Invite, he took me down right away, too. But I know I’m pretty good on my feet so I’m not too worried about getting taken down since I felt I would come right back,” said Larson while leaving no doubt about his plans for next weekend. “Now I’m ready. I’ve been second twice, I don’t like it, and I’m ready to go.”
Sturgis won two of eight championship matches and qualified 12 for state, with Kaden Olson claiming a title at 113 with a 9-1 decision over Caleb Richter of Stevens and No. 2 seed Perry Ketelsen, 132, an 8-3 over Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish.
Spearfish had two titlists as Elijah Zuniga (195) won by fall over Clayton Smith of Sturgis and Evan Hehr, who won the 220-pound title by medical forfeit over Ryan Brink of Stevens.
Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche closed out the proceedings with a 5-1 decision over Mason Finsterwalder of Douglas at 285.
The Class A and Class B state tournaments begin Thursday and run trough Saturday in Sioux Falls.