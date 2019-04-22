Rapid City Stevens High School will operate on a modified schedule starting Tuesday in order to make up on time lost to weather cancellations.
Each class period will be extended by three to four minutes, school officials said Monday, adding a total of 20 minutes to students' schedules. The changes will affect only Stevens students, who will not be required to make up snow days wholesale.
State law requires that students in grades six through 12 receive a minimum of 962.5 hours of schooling each year. School Spokesperson Katy Urban said Stevens is eight hours short of that mark.
Rapid City schools have shut down for the day seven times this year, Urban said.
Urban attributed time lost at Stevens to the school's schedule of eight periods plus a lunch. Central High School, meanwhile, utilizes block scheduling that Urban said reduces lag time between classes.
School at Central also begins at 8 a.m., 10 minutes earlier than at Stevens.
Superintendent Lori Simon is recommending that the school board extend the teacher year to make up for snow days, Urban said. She said that board members may vote on the extension at their meeting tonight.