While most Rapid City Area Schools will not be required to make up their snow days, Stevens High School will be catching up on lost time by extending each class period by three to four minutes.
Stevens will stick to the modified schedule for the remainder of the year, school officials said Monday. As a result, school will let out 10 minutes later and lunch will be shortened by 10 minutes. The changes will affect only Stevens students, who will not be required to make up snow days wholesale.
State law requires that students in grades six through 12 receive a minimum of 962.5 hours of schooling each year. School Spokesperson Katy Urban said Stevens is eight hours short of that mark.
The district has shut down for the day seven times this year due to snow, Urban said.
Urban said school closures affected Stevens more than other schools due to its schedule of eight periods plus a lunch. Central High School, by comparison, utilizes block scheduling that Urban said reduces lag time between classes.
School at Central also begins at 8 a.m., 10 minutes earlier than at Stevens.
Administrators are recommending that the teacher year be extended across the district to account for the snow days, a decision that the school board could vote on at a later date.