Stevens graduate assigned to United Nations unit in South Korea

Joshua Brush is on his way to South Korea, where he’ll spend a year as part of the United Nations Command Honor Guard Company.

Joshua, a Rapid City Stevens High School graduate, is the son of Bill and Josie Brush of Rapid City. Joshua flew to Osan Air Base in South Korea early Thursday to begin his new assignment. He enlisted in the Army in 2017 and was stationed at Fort Irwin in Southern California where he was part of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. His current rank is specialist.

“Being in the Honor Guard is a very honored position,” Bill said. “Joshua was recommended by his command group at Fort Irwin. If you’re chosen for something like that, it means you’re really an exceptional soldier. It is really unique.”

The United Nations Command Honor Guard Company was created by General Douglas MacArthur during the final days of World War II. The company’s primary mission was to provide security and protect the general and his staff.

