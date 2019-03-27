Montana State University student Jerico Cummings was recently recognized by a national consortium of college presidents for his activism efforts on campus.
Cummings, a Rapid City Stevens High school graduate, will train in community organization as a member of this year's Newman fellows class.
He was nominated for the program, which is overseen by the Campus Compact coalition, by MSU President Waded Caruzo for his work with the school's Sustained Dialogue and Queer Straight Alliance groups.
His work with those groups and others began during his freshman year. He has helped organize training and dialogue opportunities for other students, according to a university release.
“A lot of that had to do with not being well-equipped," he said in a phone interview Monday. "I was sent off to college graduating from Stevens without really a solid understanding of who I was and who I could be."
Cummings said his interest in social dialogue was sparked as a freshman during a weekend "identity retreat" he attended with other American Indian and Native Alaskan students. It wast the first time that Cummings, a Cheyenne River Sioux tribe member, said that he felt an authentic connection with other students since he started college.
He would eventually switch majors from chemistry and biology to sociology, forgoing a career in conservation. Now in his fourth year at MSU, Cumming said he plans on attending graduate school and advocating for indigenous and sexual minority communities.