Stevens High School explores Peter Pan's early life this weekend

For Riley Murphy, a freshman at Stevens High School, a rough day can sometimes be used for good purposes. Murphy is playing Peter in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” to be presented this weekend at the high school. It’s a play that peers into the imagined early life of Peter Pan as an orphan who’s often at odds with the adults around him.

“If you have a bad day, that really helps,” Murphy said, noting that he can channel disgruntled feelings into his acting – at least when he’s playing this rendition of Peter Pan.

“He’s a grumpy version of Peter Pan,” Murphy said. “He can be kind of a little brat, actually.”

The production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a Tony award-winning Broadway play, begins at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday in the Milo Winter Auditorium at Stevens High School. Tickets are sold at the door and cost $5 for adults and $3 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The play was written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker.

Mackenzie Layson, a senior and the production’s assistant stage manager, explained how Peter’s predicament influences his personality.

“He starts off as this orphan boy, so his life’s not going well,” she said. “He’s always just really moody and a bit of a brat because his life’s had a lot of twists and turns.”

Murphy said he’s played other parts that have involved a degree of snarliness, as well.

“I’ve played other parts – usually characters like this who are grumpy,” he said with a smile. “It’s always just kind of happened that way. I’d like to think of myself as not that sort of person.”

The play is directed by Stephen Farruggia, with music direction from Ann Deckert. As Farruggia prepared for a rehearsal on a recent afternoon, he talked about how the play hits a number of emotional notes. He also noted that the play was suggested by the student drama club officers.

“When they suggested it, I absolutely loved it, because it’s one that I’ve always wanted to do as well,” he said. “It’s campy but heartwarming. In that vein I knew the kids would have a lot of fun with it. It’s not overly dramatic, so it’s not depressing for them to be in for a month and a half. But it’s got its moments that make you pull out the old heartstrings, so to speak.”

Farruggia said this will be his first show at Stevens High School, but he’s worked on multiple plays in the area. He and his wife, Bridgett Farruggia, own Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment in Rapid City.

Stephen Farruggia's theatrical work reaches back into childhood. He remembers snagging a part as a child on the cast of “The Christmas Carol” for Grand Valley Community Theater, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He loved the work, and a few years later – still a teenager – he became technical director for that theater.

“I’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.

Farruggia described versatility as a key trait for the cast of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

“A lot of our cast members do multiple roles,” he said. “It’s an ensemble piece, so a lot of the cast is very rarely offstage.”

As a kind of prequel to Peter Pan, Farruggia said, the play tends to move and change in an almost dreamlike way.

“It’s done in that sort of vein where a lot of it’s told through imagination, and by using the things around you to tell a story,” Farruggia said. “You have to go from being one character and knowing your lines, to knowing where you have to stand to be a door for the next scene. Every scene is constantly evolving into a different avenue of imagination that the kids have to keep up with.”

During a recent rehearsal, the cast of about 20 worked intensely on the complicated shifts they needed to make on stage as they plunged into their roles. Members of the scenic crew – students who do much of the technical work – looked on, watching how their work was contributing to the performance.

In all, more than 50 students have contributed to the play.

Ansley Eddy, a senior and the head of the scenic crew, noted challenges presented by the play's fluidity.

“The hardest thing about this set was how many times we had to change it because we had to rethink what would work best multiple times,” she said. “The show is really imaginative, so we had to think of a way to reflect that. We also had to make the set so that it could have quick transitions and be easy for the cast to use.”

Eli Schaub noted one particularly tricky bit of construction.

“The toughest part would have to be Peter’s box, the one that he falls out of,” said Schaub, a junior and a member of the scenic crew. “We had to change the box, and figure out which way he’d fall out so it wouldn’t break and so he’d fall out the right way.”

It’s the sort of thorny task that members of the scenic crew seem to relish.

“I like making things,” said Lilija Coleman, a freshman on the scenic crew. “I knit, I paint, I draw – I do pretty much anything.”

She said she also keeps the story of the play in mind as she crafts an object.

“I think about the play and how it can be adapted to fit the play better,” Coleman said.

For Layson, working as the assistant stage manager is a new challenge. She said she’s acted in plays for years, but now she’s experiencing a different vantage point.

“It’s fun to watch it from behind the scenes," she said, "because then you get a better sense of how the show really does come together.”

People seeking more information can go to https://stevenshightheatre.com.

