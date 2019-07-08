To say that the School of the New York Times is selective would be an understatement.
About 5,700 high school students from across the world applied to its summer academy this year. Only 700 were accepted for the most recent term.
Of that cohort, there was likely only one young person like Aleesia Dillon. As far as the rising Stevens High School junior could tell, she was the sole student from South Dakota to take part in the academy's legal studies program, and the first Native American that many of her fellow classmates had ever met.
"That's very inspiring to me," she told the Rapid City Journal.
Aleesia, 16, returned to Rapid City last week after having spent the previous two weeks attending a law course in Manhattan that the School of the New York Times offers as part of its summer academy. The program, which is operated by the publishers of the its namesake newspaper, offers other pre-college programs on subjects including photography, fashion and journalism to high school students and graduates in the form of summertime crash-courses like Aleesia attended, as well as gap-year experiences.
A member of her school's Spanish language, economics, and speech and debate clubs, Aleesia said she had already been interested in pursuing a law career even before she learned about the Times' program through Facebook. By then, she had already sat in on several criminal cases that her stepfather, attorney Dana Hanna, had worked.
When he learned that Aleesia had been accepted into the program, Hanna recalled, it came as no surprise.
You have free articles remaining.
"I knew she’d get in," he said. “If I didn’t have total confidence in her, I certainly wouldn’t have supported her going to New York City."
The sometimes violent nature of the crimes whose proceedings she sat through — which included assaults and shootings — did little to dissuade her from learning more about the law. Sitting in Hanna's office last week, though, Aleesia expressed an interest in a different area of practice: family law. While she went to New York initially hoping to learn more about corporate law, the experience she took away from classes she attended in New York left her more curious about the intersection of law and family matters.
“It just interested me because there’s a broad spectrum that you can do with family cases," she said.
While staying in Manhattan, Aleesia not only took a classes on a range of law topics but met with legal experts based in New York City. Over the course of her two weeks in the Big Apple, she met several attorneys who work for the American Civil Liberties Union, and she sat in on lectures at the Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University. On one particularly memorable day, she recounted to the Journal how she heard a case being argued in appellate court before Judge J. Paul Oetken, a federal appointee of President Barack Obama's to whom she and her classmates were then introduced.
Looking ahead to her junior year of high school, Aleesia said she plans on researching colleges to apply to. She's even considering starting her own club, one that keeps her Oglala Sioux heritage in mind.
“I would want to focus it around Native Americans because there’s such a smaller population of natives at Stevens High School,” she said.