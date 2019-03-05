For the past four weeks, Alan Zhu has zig-zagged across the state to take part in academic competitions of all stripes.
The Rapid City Stevens High School senior traveled to Huron one weekend for the South Dakota Regional High School Science Bowl and to Sioux Falls the next for a National Speech and Debate Tournament regional qualifier.
Competing alongside and against friends is good fun, Zhu,16, said, but spending time away from home and out of the classroom to do so can be difficult.
"At one point in the quarter, I had a failing grade in AP Biology," he said. "But I managed to get that back to an A. You’ve got to just keep doing the work.”
It's work that appears to have paid off. Zhu's performance in last month's competitions qualified him for his fourth National Science Bowl and first National Speech and Debate Tournament. This will be the high school's fifth consecutive year competing in the science games, which take place in April in Washington, D.C., and are organized by the U.S. Department of Energy.
Zhu first tried his hand at knowledge games in the fourth grade at the encouragement of his parents, both of whom are educators. His father, Zhengtao Zhu, is an associate professor of chemistry and applied biological sciences at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and his mother, Yan Zhang, teaches at Rushmore Chinese School in Rapid City.
In the eighth grade, he began debating, an activity that he said did not come to him as easily.
"Science for me comes more naturally," Zhu said.
To place for the national debate tournament, then, was something Zhu said he felt vindicated by. He is the only student from his school to date to qualify for this year's event.
He will be competing in the area of international extemporaneous speaking, which consists of debates over foreign policy and politics. Students have 30 minutes each round to prepare seven-minute speeches on assigned topics.
For the science competition, Zhu and four other Stevens students are preparing by studying a different area of scientific studies. It's his goal to place higher than the school did in previous years.
“I think we have a pretty strong team this year, so I think we have a pretty good shot," he said. "Obviously, it depends on what group you get drawn into ... if you have a bunch of really high-level teams in your group then you’re out of luck.”
Zhu said he plans on attending college after he graduates and is waiting to see which ones accept his application. He intends to study computer science.
Zhu said it's difficult to pin down what or who inspires him to compete but professed an admiration for his teammates and his parents for their mutual support.
"My parents allowed me the freedom to study what I wanted to, and it's been helpful to have their support," he said.