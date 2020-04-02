Stevens senior Kyah Watson earns second straight all-state selection

Hansen will take her basketball talents to the University of South Dakota in the fall.

Havyn Heinz of Huron made the jump from the second team last season to the first team this season and her play reflected that, according to coach Tim Buddenhagen.

“Havyn has had a tremendous career at Huron High School,” Buddenhagen said. “Her hard work, dedication and attention to detail is hard to replicate at the high school level. She is the first to practice and one of the last players to leave at night.”

Heinz, a 5-6 guard, put up an average of 18.3 points per game, which was the most for any of this year's first-team selections. She also had averages of 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals, while converting on 43 of 135 shots from 3-point range for 32%.

“She was the person every opponent needed to stop yet she still averaged 18 points a game,” Buddenhagen said. “She is very deserving of this honor.”

In addition to excelling on the basketball court, Heinz has a passion for volleyball and has committed to play at Northern State next season.

Also moving up from the second team this season is Madison Wuebben of Yankton. She helped the Gazelles to a 15-6 record and the fifth seed for the Class AA State Tournament.