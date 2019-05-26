A student organization has challenged the Rapid city Area Schools Board of Education to amend district policy so that it explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity.
While district policy forbids students and employees from harassing any individual because of their “age, citizenship, color, creed, disability, ethnic background, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sex,” sexual orientation or veteran status, it lacks language that directly addresses gender.
At their meeting last week, school board members heard from Stevens High School students belonging to the group WISE — Working to Initiate Societal Equality — who asked them to consider making a policy change similar to one they approved for Western Dakota Technical Institute in October. They brought with them a petition signed by around 240 of their peers.
One member of the group, Noelle Schendzielos, said after the meeting that the request was made in an effort to support students who identify as transgender or non-binary, meaning they do not exclusively consider themselves to be masculine or feminine.
“I know that some of them feel like they have to hide it, because otherwise they get treated differently,” Schendzielos said.
School policy does state that discrimination against "any other protected characteristic under applicable state or federal law" will not be tolerated, however gender identity is not explicitly mentioned in South Dakota law either. Additionally, the U.S Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a case in October that could decide whether transgender workers are protected by current federal anti-discrimination law.
Since last week, School Board President Ron Riherd said that board members have not discussed the students' proposal nor have administrators taken action to address it. The latter, he said, first needs to determine whether gender identity is encompassed in school policy as it currently stands, he said.
Administrators at WDT previously said that transgender individuals were shielded from discrimination because of its policy prohibited sex-based discrimination but held that the eventual insertion of gender identity into the policy made their protection more clear.
"I understand where they're coming from," Riherd said of the students.