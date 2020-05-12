STM’s Kirsch named SD Mr. Basketball; O’Gorman’s Rosniek named state’s Miss Basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Thomas More’s Ryder Kirsch capped the shortened 2019-20 boys basketball season by gathering the coveted title of 2020 South Dakota Mr. Basketball.

Kirsch led the Cavaliers to a 19-2 season and a start-to-finish No. 1 ranking in the Class A boys basketball ranks. Though the season was cut short before the state tournament was played, Kirsch became the fourth boys basketball player from St. Thomas More to be named Mr. Basketball by Hansen Anderson Basketball.

Emma Rosniek, a senior from Sioux Falls O’Gorman, was named winner of the 2020 South Dakota Miss Basketball award.

STM boys basketball coach Dave Hollenbeck told Hanson Anderson that Kirsch, a 6-foot-6 senior, was, “the most versatile player in St. Thomas More program history.”

“Ryder has a very high basketball IQ,” Hollenbeck told Hanson Anderson. “He can score and defend at all five positions on the floor. He had a really good year defensively and was solid on the boards.”

Kirsch averaged 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. He signed a letter-of-intent in November to attend Black Hills State University and played basketball for the Yellow Jackets.