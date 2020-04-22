STM's Glenn signs to walk-on at USD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

St, Thomas More senior Jarek Glenn doesn't have a final high school track season to run, but he is getting his miles in for college.

Glenn signed a letter-of-intent as a walk-on to attend the University of South Dakota beginning next fall. He'll compete in cross country and track and field.

As a walk-on, Glenn will get all of the benefits that a Division I athlete would get, but just not a scholarship.

"Honestly, I am thankful for the opportunity," Glenn said after signing his letter on his backyard deck on Wednesday. "When I finally got it, I seized it."

Glenn felt like the familiarity with the program and being close to home helped him make the decision to go to Vermillion.

"It's a great school, I know that," he said. "I also know a couple of people on the team, so that helps."

Already in the program is former STM runner Brigit Blote, while Glenn said he knows some of the USD runners from their high school days, including Braden Peters, Alec Atwood and Camden Wulf.