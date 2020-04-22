STM's Glenn signs to walk-on at USD

St, Thomas More senior Jarek Glenn doesn't have a final high school track season to run, but he is getting his miles in for college.
Glenn signed a letter-of-intent as a walk-on to attend the University of South Dakota beginning next fall. He'll compete in cross country and track and field.
As a walk-on, Glenn will get all of the benefits that a Division I athlete would get, but just not a scholarship.
"Honestly, I am thankful for the opportunity," Glenn said after signing his letter on his backyard deck on Wednesday. "When I finally got it, I seized it."
Glenn felt like the familiarity with the program and being close to home helped him make the decision to go to Vermillion.
"It's a great school, I know that," he said. "I also know a couple of people on the team, so that helps."
Already in the program is former STM runner Brigit Blote, while Glenn said he knows some of the USD runners from their high school days, including Braden Peters, Alec Atwood and Camden Wulf.
Glenn, who has placed in the Top 25 all four years at the state cross country meet, including a fourth-place finish last fall, will now compete in either an 8K or 10K races in college, depending on the situation. He ran 5K in high school.
"Obviously it all starts with the training. That has to pick up," he said. "There's a big jump from high school, I know that. The miles have to go up, the speed has to go up. It's really the drive you have to have to get there."
On the track, Glenn finished second in the Class A 800 in last year's state track meet.
With no spring track, Glenn said that he is doing what STM coach Royce Wuertzer has planned for him in preparation for USD.
"He has a good idea of what he is talking about. I trust them and I trust Royce," he said. "With that, you just have to act like there is a track season. You are still going to be racing at some point, so you have to keep training."
Glenn plans to study biology at USD with the hopes of becoming a dentist.
