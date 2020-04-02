STM's Haleigh Timmer commits to South Dakota State

“I have always had the passion for basketball, so it definitely is a dream come true to be able to go on to the Division I level and compete,” she said.

As successful as she has been in the sport, from now until she walks on to the SDSU campus in the fall of 2021, Timmer said she is going to work hard to improve on her all-around game.

“I think just overall becoming a better shooter, expanding my skill-set and expanding my ability to make reads, and then of course, always finding ways to pick up better defensive skills," she said.

“I think a lot of people have specialties that get them recruited, but I think one of my strengths is my versatility. But then again, I have a lot to work on and continue to work towards getting better.”

After being a part of the St. Thomas More state title teams her eighth grade and freshman seasons, to the state tournament last season and qualifying this season (STM is currently 20-2), Timmer has been busy with basketball in the off-season as well. The last couple of summers she has played AAU ball for North Tartran Club in the NIKE Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) out of Minneapolis.

Timmer carries a four-star rating from PospectsNation.com and is on the ELITE 150 Watch list for 2021.