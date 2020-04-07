STM's Kirsch named to Class A All-State team

“He influences the game at both ends of the floor and his competitive drive is unmatched by anyone. I believe he is the most ‘dynamic’ player at 6-5 in South Dakota.”

“Josh is a relentless competitor. He will do whatever it takes to put his team in a position to win games,” said Oriole coach Paul McVey. “As a point guard, Josh has been like another coach on the floor. He understands how to play the game at an extremely high level. He knows when to shoot and when to give it up, but most importantly Josh knows how to win and to how make plays – whether it be guarding the other team’s best player, setting his teammates up for a great shot or hitting the game winning shot.