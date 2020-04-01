STM's Timmer named all-state first team; Christian's Kieffer earns third-team honors

Swedlund, the youngest member of the first team, has been a force for the defending state champion and unbeaten Lady Warriors. A starter as an seventh-greater, she was injured for much of her eighth-grade season and came back strong as a second-team all-stater her freshman season and had another strong sophomore campaign, averaging 20.2 points a game, grabbing 6.9 rebounds, along with 3.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

"Hannah proved to be an all-around player early in her career — she filled every statistical category. I’ve never coached a player who has been able to be so disruptive on the defensive end of the court, she just made plays happen," Flandreau coach Megan Severtson said. "What I was most impressed with this year was the fact that she transitioned to point guard and yet still averaged nearly 10 rebounds a game. She has always been very, very coachable, too. Not only has she put a lot of time in, in order to improve, she also plays with an incredible amount of aggressiveness and hustle. She’s one of the best — if not the best — player in Flandreau girls' basketball history. It will be strange for all of us taking the court without her, but our program is incredibly fortunate to have had her set the foundation of expectation for years to come."