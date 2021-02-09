Stock show attendance up more than 10 percent from 2020, official reports

Visitors from 31 states helped drive record crowds to the 2021 Rapid City Stock Show and Rodeo. Normally, between 10 and 14 states are represented at the annual event.

Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said traffic and spending figures reveal that attendance was up by more than 10 percent over 2020 — one of the final events in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center before the pandemic devastated the facility's schedule.

"It was pretty obvious that we were the best show out there and people were ready to get out and go somewhere," Baltzer said at Tuesday's Civic Center Board meeting.

He said the large crowds were welcomed, but the additional traffic compounded another problem the civic center faced.

"We didn't provide the kind of service we like to this year," Baltzer said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the part-time staff is the heartbeat of the civic center. The number of workers is about half of what the facility normally has and needs to provide food service, set-up, ticketing and cleaning services. Because of the lower numbers, the civic center's full-time staff was called to extra duty all week and many of those who work part-time were needed for many extra hours of overtime.