Stock show attendance up more than 10 percent from 2020, official reports

Visitors from 31 states helped drive record crowds to the 2021 Rapid City Stock Show and Rodeo. Normally, between 10 and 14 states are represented at the annual event.
Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer said traffic and spending figures reveal that attendance was up by more than 10 percent over 2020 — one of the final events in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center before the pandemic devastated the facility's schedule.
"It was pretty obvious that we were the best show out there and people were ready to get out and go somewhere," Baltzer said at Tuesday's Civic Center Board meeting.
He said the large crowds were welcomed, but the additional traffic compounded another problem the civic center faced.
"We didn't provide the kind of service we like to this year," Baltzer said.
He said the part-time staff is the heartbeat of the civic center. The number of workers is about half of what the facility normally has and needs to provide food service, set-up, ticketing and cleaning services. Because of the lower numbers, the civic center's full-time staff was called to extra duty all week and many of those who work part-time were needed for many extra hours of overtime.
"The staff that was here deserves huge thanks," Baltzer said. "Many of them worked really long hours and when we needed them, they signed up to come back in to make sure we got it done."
He said pandemic concerns obviously affected this year's problems, but struggles with staffing are nothing new. He wants to take another look at how to recruit workers.
"We always struggle with numbers," he said. "We have to do better."
Baltzer thanked the Sutton Rodeo promoters and the Central States Fair staff for pitching in to help. He also wants to set up a meeting with board members and the city to begin planning for next year's events.
"Plans are already being made around us, and we need to be involved in those conversations," Baltzer said.
Upcoming events at the civic center include this weekend's Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo and the High School State Wrestling Tournaments. The Class A tournament with be held in the Barnett Arena with Class B moved down to the ice arena this year to help with social distancing.