There's shopping galore at the Black Hills Stock Show, but to find this year's newest fashion accessory, head for the Black Hills Stock Show's Bank West Western Art Show.
This year's show highlights a dozen professional and amateur painters, photographers, jewelry makers and more from South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska. Artist, scientist and animal lover Christie Sandvik of Rapid City is debuting her new line of screen-printed jute purses adorned with bison, mountain goats and pronghorns. After making a purse for herself, friends began asking for the bags, so Sandvik created a collection featuring South Dakota wildlife. She's also exhibiting her abstract realist screen prints and her handmade jewelry. This is her third year in the art show.
Sandvik studied art and earned degrees in environmental science and in atmospheric and environmental science. She describes herself as a non-traditional screen printer whose work reflects her love of nature. From her feet to her face, Sandvik uses her entire body to paint animals such as those on her purses.
"I'm an animal lover," Sandvik said. "I'm the one that seeks them out and makes friends."
The Western Art Show focuses on artists and their original work, said Cory Ferguson, event sponsorship manager for the Black Hills Stock Show.
"I'm very impressed by the quality of artists we have," he said. "I keep the creme de la creme artists in (the show)."
Like Sandvik, several artists are making return appearances in the show. Retired music professor-turned-photographer Craig Alberty of Rapid City is back with his photos in handmade frames. His exhibit includes new work called Big Shots — three-piece dramatic images of bold sunsets and landscapes.
Bruce Speidel, a veteran, outdoorsman, artist and gallery owner from Sundance, Wyoming, is back for his fourth year at the art show, and he's gearing up for the show's annual Quick Draw competition. The Quick Draw starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, in the Civic Center Theatre lobby. Quick Draw competitors have one hour to create a Western-inspired art piece, while the public observes the artists' progress. The art will be auctioned after the Quick Draw. The winning artist has a chance to win $500. A portion of the auction's proceeds will benefit the Central States Fair Foundation.
This is Speidel's fourth year competing in the Quick Draw. An avid runner, Speidel likens the fast-paced competition to a workout.
"It's really good for me to learn how to paint fast," he said. "With so many people watching, it gets really intense. (When it's over), I feel as if I had run 8 miles in an hour."
"The Quick Draw is packed. It's an exciting event. People just love it. ... It's fun for everyone watching and it's fun for the artists. It's unbelievable the work they come out with in an hour," Ferguson said.
The Black Hills Western Art Show and Sale will continue through Saturday, Feb. 2, in the Rushmore Civic Center Theatre lobby.