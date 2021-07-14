Stop signs to be installed on Highway 1416

Stop signs will be installed for eastbound traffic on state Highway 1416 at the Radar Hill Road intersection on Thursday.

Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said the stop signs will alleviate congestion at the intersection in the mornings and evenings.

Miller said there are currently message boards and flashing beacons will be on two stop signs for eastbound traffic.

He said Box Elder approached the county to do this and it's a "temporary permanent solution."

Miller said the county and Box Elder applied for the RAISE Grant, or the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant, formally known as the BUILD and TIGER.

Grant projects are evaluated based on merit criteria including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, innovation and partnership, according to the United States Department of Transportation.

Miller said the county and city's application for road reconstruction includes the Highway 1416 corridor from Interstate-90 to Liberty Boulevard, all of Liberty Boulevard and all of Radar Hill Road.

He said they will likely hear about the status of the application later this year.

