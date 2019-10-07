Alicia Hocke’s new downtown mercantile store, Pure Fox, came to be, in part, because of her desire to have a family.
About six years ago, Hocke said she was having problems conceiving a child. Her research led to a conclusion that commonly used cosmetics and household cleaning products could have been part of the problem.
“There’s a lot of products out there that are known hormone disrupters. It can really affect your reproductive organs,” she said.
Hocke swapped her cosmetics and household cleaners for more natural products. The move apparently worked.
“We have two boys,” she said.
She decided to stick with her “clean beauty” regimen, and in August, she fed her desire to be an entrepreneur by opening Pure Fox at 605 Main St.
She laughed when asked about the origin of the store’s name.
“Pure, because of my clean products, and Fox, because you can look good with those clean products,” she said,
Hocke is filling her store with clothing, accessories, cosmetics, soaps, housewares and even stationery.
She insists that all her products come from companies that refuse to engage in child-labor or forced-labor practices.
Her clothing lines also must meet Global Organic Textile Standards.
“From seed to store, you have to get certification for everything, even shipping materials,” she said.
There has to be some level of trust, Hocke said, when verifying that firms adhere to her sustainability and labor standards.
“When you’re in this business, you can get a feel for who cares and who doesn’t,” she said.
Pure Fox is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday.
For more information, call 605-716-2178, email pure.fox100@gmail.com, or visit purefox100.com.
Hardware store changes
The Baken Park Hardware Hank store at 770 Mountain View Road changed its name earlier this year to RC Hardware after aligning with a new primary supplier, the Do It Best franchise.
Manager Dan French said the store still uses United Hardware (Hardware Hank) as a secondary supplier, but switching primarily to the Do It Best label required the store to change its name, prompting initial concerns from longtime customers.
“It generated a lot of questions,” he said.
French said aside from the new name, changes are more internal than external, allowing the store to increase its product lines in many departments, while keeping popular customer amenities, such as the Rewards program.
“We think it’s a good move for the store and the community,” he said.
The hardware store moved from the west side of Baken Park in 1999. Veteran shoppers will remember when the store was known as Westside Hardware.
Jambonz Deux move
Just a few doors west of RC Hardware, a banner in front of the former China Luck Chinese restaurant proclaims the upcoming move of Jambonz Deux (2) from 516 Seventh St. in downtown Rapid City.
Owner Sheree Schriver announced the move via Facebook in August, along with the opening of a second Café and Wine Bar right next door sometime this fall.
Downtown shoppers can continue to get their fix of Jambonz’ Cajun and Creole cuisine at the Seventh Street location until the move.
“We will remain open until then,” Schriver posted.
Jambonz Deux (2) joins the original location of Jambonz on Junction Avenue in Sturgis.
Care-A-Ride
Dawn Pence will provide a ride to a doctor’s appointment, run errands, wash dishes, do laundry, or help with a budget.
“Even scoop cat boxes,” she said.
Pence’s recently launched personal services business, called Care-A-Ride, is geared toward but not necessarily limited to senior citizens.
“It’s also for professionals and busy families,” she said.
She said her main service is driving people to medical appointments.
“I pick them up at the door, walk them into their appointment and check them in,” she said. “I will go into their appointment if they want me to and take notes to give to their families if need be.”
She stops short of providing home health services, but she is insured and bonded.
“I can’t dispense medications,” she said. “I can pretty much do most anything else.”
Contact her at 605-381-7825, by email at Carearide@gmail.com or see her Facebook page.