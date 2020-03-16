Stores working to replenish empty shelves

All those store shelves recently and repeatedly emptied of hand sanitizers, household disinfectants and paper products — particularly toilet tissue — will be restocked soon, said grocery company officials in the wake of an ongoing run on those products, including hoarding by customers across the nation.

“Our stores will stay open and we’re replenishing the shelves,” said Meredith Gremel, Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications for SpartanNash, parent company of Family Fare stores in Rapid City.

“That’s the best message, and we appreciate the patience,” she said.

SpartanNash, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., operated more than 155 corporate-owned retail stores in nine states, including two Family Fare stores in Rapid City, and also distributes to more than 2,100 independent locations throughout the country.

The company also operates 11 wholesale distribution centers and seven military commissaries in the U.S. and overseas.

Drivers, distribution center employees and store employees are working hard to keep store shelves stocked with all in-demand items, she said.