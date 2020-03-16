Stores working to replenish empty shelves

All those store shelves recently and repeatedly emptied of hand sanitizers, household disinfectants and paper products — particularly toilet tissue — will be restocked soon, said grocery company officials in the wake of an ongoing run on those products, including hoarding by customers across the nation.
“Our stores will stay open and we’re replenishing the shelves,” said Meredith Gremel, Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications for SpartanNash, parent company of Family Fare stores in Rapid City.
“That’s the best message, and we appreciate the patience,” she said.
SpartanNash, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., operated more than 155 corporate-owned retail stores in nine states, including two Family Fare stores in Rapid City, and also distributes to more than 2,100 independent locations throughout the country.
The company also operates 11 wholesale distribution centers and seven military commissaries in the U.S. and overseas.
Drivers, distribution center employees and store employees are working hard to keep store shelves stocked with all in-demand items, she said.
“What people have to understand is that there is capacity,” she said. “There is only so much a distribution center can hold, only so much a truck can hold to get to the places it’s going."
“We’re just telling people to not hoard,” she said.
Because of overbuying, many stores have instituted quantity limits on purchases of high-demand items such as sanitizers, cleaning and paper products.
“We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can,” said Vivek Sankaran, President & CEO, Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway stores in the Black Hills.
Stores are also taking steps to keep their employees and customers as safe as possible from the potential spread of the virus.
Companies have eliminated unnecessary travel by their employees, along with self-quarantines for anyone displaying symptoms of illness or suspected of exposure to the virus.
“In addition to our daily cleaning procedures, we’re sanitizing high-touch surfaces, such as food service counters, checkout lanes, conveyor belts, fuel pump handles, pin pads and touch screens at least every 30 minutes,” stated a SpartanNash news release.
Other companies, including Walmart, Albertson's (Safeway) and Target have instituted similar cleaning regimens.
“We have placed additional sanitary wipes and gels throughout our stores for store guests’ convenience. Also, we have suspended food sampling,” the release said.
An Albertsons (Safeway) news release said the company’s grocery delivery, pharmacy delivery, and drive up & go services are still available. The company has created “contact free” delivery procedures, including changing signature processes allowing delivery drivers to sign for customers during delivery after completing an ID check.
Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company has added staff to support its in-demand order pickup and drive-up services.
“We’ve gone through a lot of storms in the past,” Gremel said.
“We’ve been in this business for 100 years. This is a bit of uncharted waters, everyone knows that. We’re asking people to be smart and be safe,” she said.