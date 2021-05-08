STORIES OF HONOR: Friend remembers fallen classmates 'Buzz' and Gene

I always checked the lists.
All through the 1970s and the 80s and into most of the 1990s I scanned the newspapers and read the lists.
And then late in the 1990s, the Rapid City Journal reported that my Rapid City High School Class of 1950 classmate we called Buzz, had been found.
Authorities found his remains in a Vietnamese farmer’s rice paddy; a fragrant of his weapons officer’s flight bag, and some of what was left of his twin-jet A6A Intruder attack aircraft.
On a dark night mission nearly 32 years before, Buzz and Lt. Cmdr. Michael Dunn. disappeared just moments after reporting they were nearing their target.
Now Navy Squadron Commander Norman Eidsmoe was finely coming home.
As I mentioned, we called him Buzz. I’m not sure why. Perhaps because that’s what his dad called him.
Buzz’s dad had a bulldozing business, working out of his North Rapid home in the late 1940s building stock dams on the parched prairie to the east, coaxing along two ponderous WW II army surplus bulldozers to push through the draws and build small dams that stopped the runoff that provided water for thirsty cattle.
Beginning when he was about 15, Buzz worked during the summer months with his dad on those dams. Together, they noisily sculpted prairie dirt into water barriers, and made pretty good money doing it.
One of the best paying jobs then, because of the tips that came hurtling down the bowling alley lanes from the servicemen at the airbase, was pinsetting at the bowling alley further west of the Journal offices on Main Street. Our pal Gene Robeson had acquired that plush summer job, but even his hourly wage and those air base tips sliding down the lanes couldn’t begin to match Buzz’s income.
Gene and I didn’t see much of Buzz during the week.
He and his dad slept in or under their old army surplus flatbed truck at the job site, or rented a cheap motel in the little towns east of Rapid after their 12-hour days.
Late on most Fridays they drove the old flatbed back to Rapid City, carrying with them the big paychecks they’d earned throwing up those dams out on the blistering prairie that week.
We’d meet Buzz on those Saturday nights at the dingy basement pinball and pool hall beneath the Buell Building on St. Joe that had some official name I can’t remember, but was then what everyone called “The Hole.” It was a popular spot for teenage boys out for an exciting Saturday night of snooker pool, pinball, soda pop and salted peanuts.
Buzz, with his pockets full of stock dam money, was always willing to flip Louie, owner of the The Hole, the dime he charged for our snooker game. Buzz would also volunteer to buy the night-finishing cheeseburgers and lemon cokes at the drive-in across the road from the National Guard Camp main gate.
The Eidsmoe family wasn’t what you’d call wealthy. But in our teenage world, Buzz was the richest kid in town—maybe even in the entire Black Hills.
Besides the pocket money, Buzz was the only one among us who could afford a car. His was a 1928 Model T Ford coupe that might, on a good day and a steep hill, muster up the strength to hit 40 miles an hour.
Buzz, with his mechanical gift, kept the motor humming and had he even did some body work on the coupe. Where there was once a rumble seat, he built a high-sided wooden truck box and the sleek little coupe assumed the unstylish look of a stumpy, cadged-together pickup truck.
Three of us could squeeze inside the coupe’s cab and three or four more rode in the back, standing cheek by jowl and hanging on for dear life. Through the last two years of our high school days before we all graduated that summer a few weeks before the Korean War started, I’d guess we probably cruised just about every street in Rapid City in Buzz’s old car.
In the fall of our senior year, after Buzz had injured his knee in a Cobbler football game and Gene had some other sort of football injury, we decided one Saturday afternoon to drive to Hot Springs for the big game that Euclid Cobb’s team would be playing.
Two of us were up front with Buzz, and four other Euc Cobb football fans, including Gene Robeson, stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the wooden box in back. Buzz’s bad knee crutches were also stacked in one corner with the back box guys.
None of us on that long Hot Springs journey knew it at the time, but we would ride together again with Gene Robeson in the early 1970s when we served as his pallbearers, and were together again for the silent hearse ride from Rapid’s Trinity Lutheran Church to the National Cemetery near Sturgis, where we buried him.
Gene had graduated from South Dakota State in Brookings in 1955, and his ROTC commitment took him to helicopter flight school. Later, after one tour in Korea and two in Vietnam, his chopper was hit. He managed to get the chopper back to base, but later died from wounds suffered while he was landing troops during an exercise in what was called Vietnam’s “fish hook” area.
On leave before leaving on that last tour, Gene drove to Brookings to see me and his other friends. I’d known Gene all my life. We were born months apart in Wessington Springs, grew up together there and met up again when both families moved to Rapid City in the late 1930s.
Over a beer in Brookings, my life-long friend told me he would be leaving on his third tour soon, and he doubted if he’d make it back home. I assured him he would.
I was wrong. He was right.
Reported the Journal on Dec. 4, 1967:
“The effect of a distant conflict was brought home in this community again with the funeral services Monday for Major Evart (Gene) Robeson. Major Robeson, a helicopter pilot, died Nov. 25 of complications resulting from a wound he received three days earlier…”
We all graduated from RCHS that spring of 1950 and went our separate ways. Buzz left with Gene Robeson and a couple of others from our gang to enroll at South Dakota State. After a few months, Buzz decided to join the Navy, and left college for flight training.
The next time we all got together was at Buzz’s wedding in the late 1950s to Betsy Naeve, who was a year behind us in high school. We all enjoyed the old comradery at an after-wedding party at Murphy’s Bar, which was then a small wood-framed building in the 500-block of what was then 8th Street, now known as Mt. Rushmore Road.
Buzz was by now an accomplished fighter pilot, and after the wedding he and Betsy headed for a career in the Navy, eventually ending up at the big naval air station at Whidbey Island, WA.
In the 1960s his Attack Squadron 165 and its hefty Intruder aircraft were assigned duty aboard the supersized aircraft carrier, the USS Ranger, cruising off Vietnam. On the night of Jan. 26, 1968, he and his weapons officer took off on a low-level flight headed for the target as four mission support aircraft waited overhead if needed.
It was known that the area was packed with enemy surface to air missiles capable of roaring skyward at 1,500 MPH.
Buzz’s flight proceeded normally to the initial run-in point at the coast. His Intruder was tracked by the Navy inbound to about five miles from the target, but then lost contact because of the low altitude required for the raid. It was never determined what brought Buzz’s Intruder down. It was probably a SAM.
Whatever it was that brought Buzz’s plane down, it all happened when the Intruder was just few minutes from the target. It disappeared until found in late 1999.
Both Buzz and Gene have been gone for so long now. They are at rest.
But still, out of habit, I always check the lists of the missing. There are still hundreds of Normans and Gene’s who made the ultimate sacrifice, and are still out there somewhere, waiting.
