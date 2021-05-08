STORIES OF HONOR: Friend remembers fallen classmates 'Buzz' and Gene

We all graduated from RCHS that spring of 1950 and went our separate ways. Buzz left with Gene Robeson and a couple of others from our gang to enroll at South Dakota State. After a few months, Buzz decided to join the Navy, and left college for flight training.

The next time we all got together was at Buzz’s wedding in the late 1950s to Betsy Naeve, who was a year behind us in high school. We all enjoyed the old comradery at an after-wedding party at Murphy’s Bar, which was then a small wood-framed building in the 500-block of what was then 8th Street, now known as Mt. Rushmore Road.

Buzz was by now an accomplished fighter pilot, and after the wedding he and Betsy headed for a career in the Navy, eventually ending up at the big naval air station at Whidbey Island, WA.

In the 1960s his Attack Squadron 165 and its hefty Intruder aircraft were assigned duty aboard the supersized aircraft carrier, the USS Ranger, cruising off Vietnam. On the night of Jan. 26, 1968, he and his weapons officer took off on a low-level flight headed for the target as four mission support aircraft waited overhead if needed.

It was known that the area was packed with enemy surface to air missiles capable of roaring skyward at 1,500 MPH.