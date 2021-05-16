STORIES OF HONOR: Holman taken as WWII prisoner of war

Military historian Joe Todd, who writes a weekly column for my former newspaper in Oklahoma, interviewed my uncle about his experiences during World War II. I'm forever grateful for that because Ray didn't talk too much to family about his war experience.

He was too busy being jovial and ornery.

Ray was sent to Camp Wolters, Texas for Basic Training. He later told Joe that Basic was easy for him because of his work on the family farm in Osage County.

I can only imagine.

According to Joe's interview, Ray was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia for infantry training and was assigned to the First Infantry Division. He arrived at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he boarded a British ship bound for England.

"They hit the British beaches to train for the invasion," Joe wrote in an article about my Uncle Ray that was published this month by Bartlesville (Okla.) Monthly Magazine. "They were told the invasion was coming, but no one knew when."

After arriving via train to Southampton, Ray and his unit loaded on ships bound for France in the early morning of June 6, 1944. It was there that my uncle learned he would be in the first wave at Omaha Beach.