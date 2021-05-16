STORIES OF HONOR: Holman taken as WWII prisoner of war

I never had the chance to interview my great-uncle Ray Holman. He died in 2001 before my journalism career began. But his story of storming Omaha Beach, being wounded and surviving six months in brutal German prisoner of war camps during World War II deserves to be told.
I remember Uncle Ray being a jovial, ornery man. That came naturally.
He was one of only two boys born to a family of nine children. With seven sisters including my grandmother Vova Thompson, growing up dirt poor in rural Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, Ray had to raise a ruckus every once in a while — just for the entertainment.
Ray was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma on April 9, 1924. He was six years older than my Grandma Vova. In the mid-1930s, the Holman family moved to a valley (we called it a holler — that's Okie for hollow) in the Osage Hills near the banks of Butler Creek.
My great-grandfather, Robert Milton Holman, built a small wooden shack as a home for his family on some acreage he scrimped and saved for — hoping it would bring prosperity through farming.
The Dust Bowl combined with the Great Depression made it extremely tough — not to mention Oklahoma's notorious springtime thunderstorms. The homestead was destroyed by a tornado in 1942, the same year Uncle Ray was drafted into the U.S. Army.
Military historian Joe Todd, who writes a weekly column for my former newspaper in Oklahoma, interviewed my uncle about his experiences during World War II. I'm forever grateful for that because Ray didn't talk too much to family about his war experience.
He was too busy being jovial and ornery.
Ray was sent to Camp Wolters, Texas for Basic Training. He later told Joe that Basic was easy for him because of his work on the family farm in Osage County.
I can only imagine.
According to Joe's interview, Ray was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia for infantry training and was assigned to the First Infantry Division. He arrived at Fort Meade, Maryland, where he boarded a British ship bound for England.
"They hit the British beaches to train for the invasion," Joe wrote in an article about my Uncle Ray that was published this month by Bartlesville (Okla.) Monthly Magazine. "They were told the invasion was coming, but no one knew when."
After arriving via train to Southampton, Ray and his unit loaded on ships bound for France in the early morning of June 6, 1944. It was there that my uncle learned he would be in the first wave at Omaha Beach.
"They arrived off the Normandy coast and the Navy ships were bombing the area where they would land," Joe wrote. "Holman knew a lot of the men were not going to make it. They loaded on an LCI landing craft and were headed for the beach when the front of the boat took a direct hit that killed several men."
Uncle Ray jumped over the side of the boat and headed to the beach.
"Holman waded in with his weapon and saw men stepping on land mines, landing craft taking direct hits and the water turned red from the blood," Joe wrote.
Ray's unit began clearing mines from the beach. He told Joe that they were on the beach for almost a full day, clearing German pillboxes. Many of the men in Ray's unit were killed, and Ray said he himself killed several German troops.
The U.S. Army Air Forces were bombing directly ahead of the advancing Allied troops and Ray was able to get through several French villages.
Ray's unit made it through France and Belgium. By the time they reached Aachen, Germany, Ray's company had lost 65 soldiers.
On Oct. 18, 1944, German troops attacked and Uncle Ray was captured. He was wounded by a piece of shrapnel lodged in his back.
"(Holman) was taken to a hospital, but the Germans had no medicine and began asking him questions about how many tanks and airplanes the Americans had," Joe wrote. "He refused to answer any questions and said he didn't know the answers anyway."
Uncle Ray was taken via train to Stalag IIB in Hamburg, Germany with other prisoners of war.
"There was very little food and they were forced to eat rats or anything else they could find," Joe wrote. "The group he was with received just one Red Cross package in nine months."
Ray was put on another train and transported to Stalag IID in Stuttgart, Germany. While in transport, the train was bombed, but the German troops kept the group moving to the prison, where Ray would join up with captured British troops.
In April 1945, Uncle Ray was liberated by the U.S. Army. He was taken to Camp Lucky Strike in St. Valery, France and was flown home from Le Havre.
He received the Purple Heart and was discharged from the Army.
My Grandma Vova told me that during the war, my great-grandmother Alice Holman would have to sneak around to turn on the radio to hear any updates from Europe. After a long day of farming, great-grandfather Robert didn't want to hear it.
I'm sure great-grandpa was worried about his youngest son, Ray. But I can imagine the added stress of trying to rebuild a farm higher up on the hill from the tornado-ravaged "holler," plus the difficulties of just trying to make a living was probably too much for him to handle any bad news from the war.
Grandma Vova told me there was a huge celebration at the Osage Hills homestead when Ray returned from the war. She was only 15 years old in 1945.
Knowing my Uncle Ray, he probably had a big celebration of his own with his friends in Bartlesville, some 10 miles away. I would imagine it was not the type of celebration great-grandmother and great-grandfather Holman would approve of.
Ray stayed in the Bartlesville and Osage Hills area for a bit after the war, before he moved to the western Oklahoma town of Woodward.
In Woodward, he became active with various groups, including the American Ex-Prisoners of War Organization, something he remained with until his death on June 23, 2001. His second wife, Wilma, also was involved with the American Ex-Prisoners of War Organization and even served as a national officer, helping countless veterans receive the benefits they deserve.
Wilma died Nov. 21, 2019 in Vici, Oklahoma.
My memories of Uncle Ray and Aunt Wilma were always fun times. When they would come to visit my Grandma Vova and Grandpa Donnie in Bartlesville, the whole immediate family would come over for food, laughter and story-telling.
None of those story-telling sessions included Ray's experiences in World War II, though.
Thanks to Joe Todd, I now know more.
To recognize the service, bravery and sacrifice of the many heroes who have served or are serving our country, the Rapid City Journal presents "Stories of Honor." Nominations are accepted at rapidcityjournal.com/contests through May 31.
To nominate a hero, use your mobile phone to scan the QR code below.