STORIES OF HONOR: Jeremy and Amanda Crow fought bravely at home and abroad

Jeremy and Amanda Crow served their country in the U.S. Navy, becoming heroes both at home and abroad, and will be recognized each year with a Wall of Heroes at Stone House Saloon near Belle Fourche during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"We started the Wall of Heroes last year at the Stone House in memory of Jeremy and Amanda," said Stacey Besler, who is married to Jeremy's cousin Adam Besler. "Veterans can come up and sign their name on the wall, put their patches on there, too. It really became a big thing last year and the wall filled up by the end of the rally. I thought this was a really good way for us to remember Jeremy and Amanda and honor them for their service and the fight they went through for all veterans."

Jeremy Crow was born in Hettinger, North Dakota on Oct. 20, 1974. He and his family lived in Bison before settling in Huron. He graduated from Huron High School in 1993, where he was an all-star hockey player.

During his senior year of high school, Jeremy enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an Electronic Warfare Technician aboard the U.S.S. Ticonderoga. In 1999 he transferred to Navy Space Center Command in Dahlgren, Virginia where he served as Force Enhanced Petty Officer, Space Surveillance Officer and later Leading Petty Officer.